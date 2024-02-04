Toyota Racing – NCS The Clash Post-Race Report – 02.03.24

HAMLIN CLAIMS CLASH VICTORY

Virginia-native wins first Clash in Los Angeles, fourth overall

LOS ANGELES (February 3, 2024) – Denny Hamlin won the pole, led 58 laps and got by his teammate Ty Gibbs with 10 to go to win the Clash at the Coliseum. It’s Hamlin’s first win in Los Angeles, and fourth Clash win overall (2006, 2014 and 2016 – all at Daytona).

The reigning Rookie of the Year Ty Gibbs was impressive throughout the event – leading a race-high 84 (of 150) laps before contact late led to a spin and a 18th-place finish. Six Toyota Camry drivers made the main event, including last year’s winner Martin Truex Jr., who finished ninth, and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB’s John Hunter Nemechek, who was scored 13th in LEGACY M.C’s debut event with Toyota.

In the debut race for the Toyota Camry XSE, Toyota drivers led all but nine laps (141 of 150 laps).

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

The Clash – 150 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, DENNY HAMLIN

2nd, Kyle Busch *

3rd, Ryan Blaney*

4th, Joey Logano*

5th, Kyle Larson*

9th, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

12th, BUBBA WALLACE

13th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

14th, TYLER REDDICK

18th, TY GIBBS

FAILED TO QUALIFY FOR MAIN EVENT

CHRISTOPHER BELL

ERIK JONES

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 Sport Clips Haircuts Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 1st

How did you fight your way back and take the lead with 10 laps to go?

“A lot of it was just what happened in front of me with the 54 (Ty Gibbs) and the 22 (Joey Logano). You just never know what was going to happen there, but I got a really good run off of turn two in my Sport Clips Camry and just got position and was able to hang on from there. It’s so chaotic – the restarts – everyone is just bumping and banging, but it feels great to win here in LA.”

What does this win mean to you to start the year this way?

“Just a big momentum boost. It doesn’t do much more than that. I clean off all the trophies every January 1st in the entryway of the house, and now we get to add one pretty quick. Really happy about that.”

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK, No. 42 Dollar Tree Toyota Camry XSE, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Finishing Position: 13th

Can you tell us about your first Clash experience?

“It was great to make the show, great way to kick off our year and for myself just to get more experience and laps. Solid day for the Dollar Tree Toyota Camry XSE, ran around the track, ran into cars, and got run into as well. It’s what we expect in The Clash. On to Daytona.”

TY GIBBS, No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 18th

What happened at the end there?

“I ran him up, but if you go back and look at the replay the 12 (Ryan Blaney) kind of chucks him out of the way too. It is just hard racing there at the end. This place is really hard to get your tires warm once the caution comes out – as you could see, everyone was sliding around, so I just got in there deep and washed up into him. We just got all tangled up after that.”

What are your emotions?

“It was just unfortunate. I just have to get better at restarts. My team brought me a great Monster Energy Camry as we saw. It was a good showing.”

What changes there at the end with your car compared to Denny’s?

“He just did a good job there getting back in contention for the race. I just overdrove the corner and got wrecked after that.”

What does it say for the 54 team to start the season this strong?

“Everyone did a great job. We started where we left off last year. It was a good showing for us. Our guys did a good job. Experience helps, and we will just keep going.”

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 Mobil 1 Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: Failed to Make Main Event

How did practice go?

“Practice was good. I felt like we were in a really good spot, and just didn’t have in qualifying.”

What changed from practice to qualifying?

“Just no rear grip in our Mobil 1 Camry for some reason. Just couldn’t get off the corners.”

ERIK JONES, No. 43 Family Dollar Toyota Camry XSE, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Finishing Position: Failed to Make Main Event

What was your thoughts on today’s race?

“Obviously not the day we wanted. I wish things could have gone differently for our guys over at Family Dollar and Toyota, but the real test is in Daytona. We have a week to reset and get better before the regular season kicks off.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 45 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 26 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.