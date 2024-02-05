Fifty Drivers on Daytona ARCA 200 Entry List

TEMPERANCE, Mich. (February 5, 2024) – The official entry list for the ARCA Menards Series season-opening Daytona ARCA 200 at Daytona International Speedway features 50 drivers from 21 states and six countries.

Defending race winner Greg Van Alst headlines a competitive field of entries that also features full-time series championship contenders

Andres Perez and his Rev Racing teammate Lavar Scott, Kris Wright, Amber Balcaen, and Toni Breidinger out of the Venturini Motorsports stable, Christian Rose for AM Racing, and Weaver Motorsports’ Caleb Costner.

The series regulars will be challenged by some of the biggest names in motorsports worldwide, as they will be joined by IndyCar winner

and SRX champion Marco Andretti. Driving for reigning ARCA Menards Series West champion team owner Bruce Cook, Andretti will look to join his grandfather Mario, who won the Daytona 500 in 1967, and his late uncle John, who won the Coke Zero 400 in 1997, as

a stock car winner at Daytona.

Shane Van Gisbergen, the four-time Australian V8 Supercar Series champion, and the winner of the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race in

Chicago last year, is also entered, driving for team owner Mark Webb’s Pinnacle Racing Group. Van Gisbergen will be doing double duty, as he will race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener immediately following the ARCA race.

Other notables include a pair of drivers who finished in the top five last year, third-place finisher Sean Corr and fifth-place finisher

Mandy Chick, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular Tanner Gray, who will drive for Joe Gibbs Racing, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour regulars Justin Bonsignore – who participated in the ARCA Menards Series Road to Daytona program in January – and Patrick Emerling,

recent Gambler’s Classic TQ Midget winner and series regular Andy Jankowiak, along with Venturini Motorsports teammates Jake Finch and Gus Dean.

The first official on-track activity of the 2024 season is scheduled for Thursday, February 15 when the teams take to the track for

a 50-minute practice session. The 40-car starting lineup will be set in General Tire Pole Qualifying on Friday, February 16, with the 80-lap/200-mile season-opener to follow on Saturday, February 17. The race will be televised live on FS1 starting at 1:30

pm ET; it will also be broadcast on select affiliates of the MRN Radio network nationwide.

Live timing & scoring data will be available for all on-track activities at ARCARacing.com; follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly Twitter)

for up-to-the-minute updates.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in

April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly racing all across the country, the organization administers more than 100 events annually, including the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com, or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).