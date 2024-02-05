NASCAR Announces Launch of NASCAR Regional

Daytona Beach, Fla. (Feb. 5, 2024) – NASCAR officially announced the launch of the NASCAR Regional brand and platform, which encompasses the touring and weekly series of NASCAR – the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and the Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series. NASCAR Regional debuted on Saturday during the season-opening Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum via a national television spot on FS1.

Formerly NASCAR Roots, the NASCAR Regional brand and platform will better position the sport to grow awareness around those series. In addition, the rebrand ushers in a more organized and recognizable platform that provides concise sightlines of a ‘ladder system’ from beginning to end.

“NASCAR stands on a foundation built by local short tracks and our touring series, and we couldn’t be more excited to launch the NASCAR Regional brand and platform to highlight these important series,” said Ben Kennedy, Sr. Vice President Racing Development & Strategy. “Their history runs deep, and the continued growth of these series is vital to NASCAR’s success. This update better positions NASCAR to grow awareness around these series for many years to come.”

In addition to the announcement, a new website is available at NASCAR.com/Regional with the latest news, ticket information and schedules for the upcoming 2024 season.

NASCAR Regional action begins with the Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series at New Smyrna Speedway with the World Series of Asphalt from February 9-17. Then on Saturday, February 10, Late Model Stock cars will compete at Florence Motor Speedway in The Icebreaker at 2:30 p.m. ET, and later that evening the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour starts their engines at New Smyrna Speedway with the New Smyrna Beach Visitors Bureau 200 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Tune-in to Flo Racing for live coverage of all the events. A week later the ARCA Menards Series gets underway with the ARCA 200 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 17 at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1. For additional schedules and information please visit at NASCAR.com/Regional.

