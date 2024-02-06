Rapper and actor Ludacris, rising country star Riley Green will headline third annual Confluence Music Festival

Adam Wainwright, Big & Rich, Gretchen Wilson among more than 30 acts performing June 1-2 as part of NASCAR Cup Series Weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway

ST. LOUIS (February 6, 2024 — Ludacris and rising country music star Riley Green will headline the third annual Confluence Music Festival when it returns to the St. Louis area June 1-2 as part of NASCAR Cup Series Weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway. Ludacris performs June 1; Green performs June 2. They will be joined on multiple stages by more than 30 national and local acts, including Adam Wainwright, Big & Rich with Gretchen Wilson & Cowboy Troy, Brittney Spencer and Tim Dugger.

Ludacris, born in Champaign Illinois, has won three Grammys and is known for hits such as “Stand Up” and “Rollout (My Business).” His work as an actor has included starring roles in the long-running “Fast & Furious” film franchise. He has won a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Critic’s Choice Award and an MTV Video Music Award.

Green, named the Academy of Country Music’s 2020 New Male Artist of the Year, has released two albums and has three chart-topping hits, including the platinum “There Was This Girl,” double-platinum “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” and “Half of Me.”

Confluence Music Festival acts from across the region include Blinded by Stereo, the Bobby Ford Band, Dave Grelle’s Playadors, DJ Mahf, DJ Mo Samba, DJ Nune, Dr. Zhivegas, Fanfare, JC Supercar, Lamar Harris’ Georgia Mae, Malena Smith, Matt Jordan, Red and Black Brass Band, St. Boogie Brass Band and We Are Root Mod. There also will be special performances by BeBe Winans, J Creek Cloggers, the Madison High School Marching Band, The Muny Teens, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and more.

The Confluence Music Festival is a showcase of innovation, talent and live entertainment. The festival attracts fans from across the country in welcoming NASCAR, the premier form of motorsports in the United States, to WWTR.

“Once again, we are delivering another incredible lineup of world-class music to accompany the on-track excitement of the NASCAR Cup Series,” said WWTR Owner and CEO Curtis Francois. “Throughout the industry, the Confluence Festival is known as the unprecedented showcase for the intersection of music and motorsports.”

Ticketholders for the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 will have access to Confluence Music Festival concerts, plus interactive entertainment displays, a STEM education showcase, car displays and live interviews with St. Louis-area sports legends. Nearly 100,000 fans attended the festival and race in 2023.

Confluence Music Festival upgrade packages include front-of-stage/Fan Zone access. Adult Sunday ticket packages start at just $67.

“We’re excited for fans to experience what’s in store for our third Confluence Music Festival,” said Kwofe Coleman, executive producer for the festival. Coleman also is president and CEO of The Muny. “People and businesses that really care about our region continue to make this possible with their support and for that we are grateful. We have a great lineup of diverse acts representing many genres, true to the mission of Confluence. It’s going to be quite a party!”

A full Confluence Music Festival entertainment schedule with performance times will be announced.

For tickets and more information, please call World Wide Technology Raceway at (618) 215-8888, visit WWTRaceway.com or follow @WWTRaceway on social media.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) is the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA racing in St. Louis’ Metro East region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering 700 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1.25-mile superspeedway; 1/4-mile drag strip; 2.0-mile road course; the Gateway Kartplex state-of-the-art karting facility; and the adjacent Gateway National Golf Links. WWTR and Owner & CEO Curtis Francois have been recognized with several awards, including: 2023 St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame induction; 2023 Innovation in Philanthropy Award by the St. Louis Business Journal; 2022 Explore St. Louis Hospitality Hero Recognition; 2022 Best in Show and Best Event & Festival from the Illinois Governor’s Conference on Tourism; 2021 Comcast Community Champion of the Year; 2021 Jack Buck Award; 2020 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Track Award; 2018 Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission; 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference; and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association.

Our mission: We are committed to making a difference in our community, while providing first-class entertainment and memories that last a lifetime.

About The Muny

The Muny’s mission is to enrich lives by producing exceptional musical theatre, accessible to all, while continuing its remarkable tradition in Forest Park. As the nation’s oldest, largest outdoor musical theatre, we welcome more than 350,000 theatregoers each summer for seven world-class productions. Now celebrating 106 seasons in St. Louis, The Muny remains one of the premier institutions in musical theatre.