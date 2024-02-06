BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY AND WEATHER GUARD RENEW NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES ENTITLEMENT FOR SPRING RACE WEEKEND IN MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION

BRISTOL, Tenn. (Feb. 6, 2024) – Bristol Motor Speedway and WEATHER GUARD®, an industry leader in heavy-duty equipment for work trucks and vans, announced today a multi-year contract extension for WEATHER GUARD® to continue its title sponsorship of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race during Bristol Motor Speedway’s spring NASCAR weekend.

The partnership includes the 2024 WEATHER GUARD® Truck Race, which is scheduled to take the green flag at 8 p.m. on March 16 at Bristol Motor Speedway and will air live on FS1 and MRN Radio. In addition to official naming rights for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular season race, WEATHER GUARD® also will receive premium signage displays throughout the BMS facility, feature activations in the track’s Fan Zone, hospitality privileges and the opportunity to select VIP dignitaries for a variety of pre-race honorary roles.

“We are thrilled that WEATHER GUARD® has elected to renew its entitlement sponsorship of our spring NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race,” said Jerry Caldwell, president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. “We have enjoyed our partnership with WEATHER GUARD® as the truck entitlement sponsor and we appreciate how their truck boxes help our operations crews be more efficient and organized by having secure storage of their tools on the truck. We look forward to working with them for years to come to put on exciting racing events for our fans.”

In addition to the renewed Truck Series race entitlement, WEATHER GUARD® continues to be the Official Truck Tool Box sponsor at BMS, and, through existing contracts, the official sponsor of the WEATHER GUARD® Work Crew for BMS and 10 other Speedway Motorsports properties: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Circuit of the Americas-NASCAR, Dover Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway, Sonoma Raceway and Texas Motor Speedway.

“We enjoyed our first year as entitlement sponsor for the WEATHER GUARD® Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway as it aligns perfectly with the WEATHER GUARD® brand and our mission to support hard working pros who use our truck and van product solutions every day,” said Stacy Gardella, head of global marketing technology and operations at WernerCo Professional Brands. “We look forward to growing this partnership and crowning the 2024 WEATHER GUARD® Truck Race champion on Saturday night, March 16, and catching some thrilling racing under the lights at Bristol Motor Speedway.”

The Bristol race weekend also will feature action in the NASCAR Cup Series with the Food City 500 on Sunday afternoon, March 17 (3:30 p.m., FOX and PRN Radio). The WEATHER GUARD® Truck Race will kick-off the weekend action on Saturday following Bush’s Beans Practice and Bush’s Beans Qualifying.

To purchase tickets for the WEATHER GUARD® Truck Race or any of the events during Food City 500 weekend, please visit the BMS website, or call the BMS Ticket Sales Center at (866) 415-4158.

About WEATHER GUARD®

WEATHER GUARD®, a WernerCo professional brand, is an industry leader in truck and van equipment, including truck boxes, drawer units, shelving, cabinets, and racks for trucks, vans and utility vehicles. WEATHER GUARD® organizes trucks and vans for greater productivity and provides tools and valuable superior protection against break-ins and weather. WEATHER GUARD® products are manufactured in Crystal Lake, Illinois. For more information, visit www.weatherguard.com.

About Bristol Motor Speedway

Forged amid the scenic mountains of Northeast Tennessee near the Virginia state line, Bristol Motor Speedway is The Last Great Colosseum, a versatile multi-use venue that hosts major auto races, football games, concerts and many other captivating events. The facility features a 0.533-mile concrete oval race track with 28-degree corner banking and 650-feet straightaways that offers racing in several NASCAR touring series, highlighted by two major Cup Series weekends each year. In 2020, the track also served as host of the prestigious NASCAR All-Star Race, and from 2021-2023 converted to a temporary dirt track each spring to take the Cup Series back to its racing roots. While at the track, fans are offered a unique viewing experience courtesy of Colossus TV, the world’s largest outdoor center-hung four-sided video screen with a 540,000-watt audio system. The adjacent quarter-mile dragstrip, Bristol Dragway, offers more than 50 events annually, including the marquee NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals. The Thunder Valley Amphitheatre presented by Ballad Health transforms Bristol Dragway into a premier outdoor concert venue for the world’s greatest music performers. Three football games have kicked-off inside the oval, most notably the 2016 Pilot Flying J Battle at Bristol, where border rivals the University of Tennessee and Virginia Tech met before an NCAA-record crowd of 156,990. In existence since 1961, Bristol Motor Speedway was purchased in 1996 by Speedway Motorsports, a leading marketer and promoter of motorsports entertainment in the United States.