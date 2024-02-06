B’laster Holdings, Front Row Motorsports Begin Multi-Race Partnership

Partners with Michael McDowell and No. 34 Team in 2024

CLEVELAND, OH (February 6, 2024) – B’laster Holdings, LLC. is proud to announce a partnership with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and Michael McDowell for several NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) events in 2024.

B’laster will kick off its campaign aboard Michael McDowell’s No. 34 Mustang Dark Horse this summer and continue in the fall of the 2024 season. The partnership will feature select brands from the B’laster Holdings portfolio.

Forming its roots in Cleveland, Ohio, the heart of the Rust Belt, B’laster has manufactured penetrants, lubricants, cleaners, solvents, rust removers, greases, and protectants for professionals and DIYers since 1957. Known for PB B’laster, the #1-selling penetrant, B’laster products are formulated to penetrate, lubricate, loosen, overcome, fix, and conquer each job.

“We can’t wait for the B’laster car to make its 2024 NASCAR debut,” said President & CEO, Randy Pindor. “We are excited to be partnering with an even more vetted team for the 2024 season to hopefully bring some more eyes to McDowell’s No. 34 Mustang Dark Horse and the B’laster brand!”

The No. 34 Mustang Dark Horse of Michael McDowell will carry the B’laster brand during the HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

“The opportunity to work with the B’laster brand, known for its commitment to excellence and innovation, is exciting,” McDowell said. “We were introduced to B’laster when Matt (Tifft) raced with us at FRM and now it’s great to work again with both Matt and B’laster with this relationship.”

For more information about B’laster, please visit www.BlasterProducts.com.

ABOUT B’LASTER HOLDINGS

B’laster Holdings has a portfolio of strong brands that consumers rely on to get the job done. With a legacy going back to 1957, the Company prides itself on serving its customers with flexibility, while being a fun, people-focused place to work. Its brands include B’laster, AC Avalanche, Casite, Gunk, Liquid Wrench, and Titeseal.

ABOUT B’LASTER:

B’laster LLC is a chemical manufacturing company based in Valley View, OH. Founded in 1957 with PB B’laster Penetrant, the company has since expanded its portfolio to include penetrants, lubricants, cleaners, solvents, removers, grease, and protectants. Currently, the company’s President and CEO is Randy Pindor.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.