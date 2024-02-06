Tibbetts Lumber to Sponsor Boyd in First Ever Race with Freedom Racing Enterprises

Mooresville, NC (February 6, 2024) – Daytona International Speedway will mark the location for a few firsts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Tibbetts Lumber will be the primary sponsor for the newly formed team Freedom Racing Enterprises’ first race on February 16, 2024. Driver and co-owner of the team, Spencer Boyd, will be behind the wheel of the No. 76 Chevrolet Silverado for the Fresh From Florida 250.

“There are always emotions going in Daytona,” remarked Boyd. “It’s the first race of the year and it’s the biggest weekend in motorsports. And that’s just the normal part! We’ve got a brand-new team going to the track for the first time with equipment we haven’t put on the track before. I’m thankful we have assembled a great bunch of guys that I can trust in getting the job done. I have so much confidence that we are giving it our best shot because I’ve seen day in and day out the work that Greg (Ely) and team have put in since November to be ready for this moment.”

The main sponsor for the team at this race, Tibbetts Lumber is one of the largest independently-owned lumber and building materials supplier in the Southeast USA to the professional contractor. CEO and Vice Chairman, Russ Hallenbeck, commented on the partnership, “I’m a life-long fan of NASCAR so this is a very special moment for me personally. Professionally, it puts Tibbetts Lumber out there like we have never done before. It is our first ever sponsorship in racing and Spencer couldn’t be a better representative for our brand. The yeoman’s type work he does is exactly what our customers do so the synergy is perfect.”

Kyle Hooker, Executive Chairman of Tibbetts Lumber, said “Spencer and Freedom Racing stand for everything Tibbetts Lumber stands for and we are honored to be a part of such a historic team and race!”

Headquartered in the Tampa Bay area since 1949 with 11 locations throughout Florida, Tibbetts designs and manufactures wood roof and floor trusses, lumber and building materials, custom interior and exterior doors, millwork, siding, windows, offers and offers installation services.

The new team brings back the familiar number 76 for Boyd and a bright orange paint scheme that won’t be missed on the high banks of Daytona.

Boyd continued about the relationship with Tibbetts, “This partnership is a long time in the making…almost a year. I’m elated they chose me to drive their truck and know it means a lot to the family and the employees of the company. Kyle and Russ invited me to the Tibbetts Lumber Christmas party and was humbled by the hard work everyone there does to make their company successful. I’m honored to be in the same circle as these great business-people.”

The Freedom Racing Enterprises debut with first-time sponsor Tibbetts Lumber will be on February 16, 2024 at the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race, the Fresh From Florida 250, at Daytona International Speedway. Catch this race and all the Daytona 500 weekend action on the FOX family of channels.