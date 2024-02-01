Toni Breidinger Returns to TRICON for Truck Series Opener at Daytona

Breidinger Tabbed to Drive the No.1 Tundra for Season-Opener

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (February 1, 2024) – TRICON Garage (TRICON) announced today that Toni Breidinger will return as driver of the No. 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) season-opener at historic Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. The 24-year-old will carry primary sponsorship from premium lifestyle energy drink, CELSIUS.

CELSIUS is a better-for-you, premium alternative to sugary energy drinks. Made with 7 Essential Vitamins, CELSIUS has the perfect balance of flavor and energy that serves as an awesome pick-me-up for active lifestyles.

Breidinger, who is set to chase the ARCA Menards Series (AMS) Championship in 2024, broke records with TRICON last season as the highest-placing female debut driver in series history, finishing 15th at Kansas Speedway. In three Truck Series starts, the Bay Area native scored two top-20 finishes.

Outside of racing, Breidinger is a successful model featured in campaigns for Victoria’s Secret, Aritzia, GAP, and FP Movement, along with being one of the most followed drivers on social media in NASCAR with over five million followers.

Breidinger will be running double-duty, competing in both the Fresh from Florida 250 with the NCTS on February 16 before running the AMS Daytona 200 on Saturday, February 17. Coverage for both events will air on FS1 and MRN Radio.

For more information about Toni Breidinger, visit her website at tonibreidinger.com and follow her on social media @tonibreidinger. To learn more about CELSIUS, visit celsius.com and @celsiusofficial on social media.

