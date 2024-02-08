Ball Park® Buns & Rolls Teams Up with Stefan Parsons for NASCAR Excitement

Second Generation Driver Ready to Hit the High Banks at Daytona

ABINGDON, Va. (February 7, 2024): Get ready for a sizzling collaboration as Bimbo Bakeries USA’s Ball Park® Buns & Rolls announces they will partner with NASCAR driver Stefan Parsons and Henderson Motorsports for the Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., on February 16th.

Parsons, the son of former NASCAR Cup Series race winner and current NASCAR on FOX analyst Phil Parsons and nephew of NASCAR Hall-of-Famer, 1973 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, and 1975 Daytona 500 winner the late Benny Parsons, was named the driver of the No. 75 Chevrolet for Henderson Motorsports earlier this year.

“I appreciate Bimbo Bakeries USA, Ball Park Buns & Rolls, and Entemmans Little Bites jumping on board with us for Daytona,” says Parsons. “This partnership is great for all of us here at Henderson Motorsports. To have such a well-known and respected brand like Bimbo Bakeries partnered with Food Country USA is fantastic for the program we’re building. We’ve been working hard this offseason to make 2024 Henderson Motorsports’ 50th anniversary the best season yet. I’m excited to roll into Daytona with them and hopefully return some of the favor by competing for the win.”

Founded in 1945, Bimbo Bakeries USA bakes some of America’s favorite bread, bagels, buns, English muffins, and sweet baked goods brands.

“Bimbo Bakeries USA is thrilled to kick off our partnership with Stefan Parsons and the Henderson Motorsports team,” said Taylor Burgess, Brand Manager for Bimbo Bakeries. “We are looking forward to seeing our Ball Park Buns & Rolls and Little Bites brand on the track at the Daytona Speedway and hope Stefan will bring us into victory lane!”

Bimbo Bakeries USA’s Ball Park® Buns & Rolls can be found at Food Country USA stories. Food Country USA has been family-owned and operated since 1914. They remain an independently owned and operated grocery store chain with 10 locations in Virginia, Tennessee, and North Carolina.

In addition, RFID Solutions which specializes in providing high-quality, easy-to-use, enterprise-ready, RAIN RFID systems to the global RFID market and www.PopSells.com, the world’s largest online, full-service, for-sale-by-owner marketplace for recreational vehicles and boats will support Parsons and Henderson Motorsports in the season-opening Fresh From Florida 250.

Parsons and Henderson Motorsports No. 75 Ball Park® Buns & Rolls Chevrolet Silverado will hit the track for practice at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 15th, followed by the action on Friday with qualifying at 3:00 p.m. and the race at 7:30 p.m. The race will be televised live on FS1 and broadcast on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Stefan Parsons’ Henderson Motorsports No. 75 Bimbo Bakeries USA’s Ball Park® Buns & Rolls Chevrolet Silverado.