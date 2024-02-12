CITGARD®, Front Row Motorsports Reunites to Partner with Gilliland

CITGARD to Help Power Team for 2024 Season

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (February 12, 2024) – Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is proud to announce a multi-race and all-season associate sponsorship with the CITGARD® brand for select NASCAR Cup Series events with Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 team.

CITGARD®, a CITGO Petroleum Corporation brand, is a line of heavy duty, next generation engine oils formulated with proprietary additive technology that protects engines from running at higher temperatures and higher fuel injection pressures, while meeting tighter wear limits and lower emission requirements.

The CITGARD® brand will serve as the primary sponsor on the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in two NASCAR Cup Series events this season. Gilliland will carry the CITGARD® colors at Bristol Motor Speedway (Tenn.) in March and at the Atlanta Motor Speedway (Ga.) playoffs in September.

CITGARD® returns to FRM after last partnering with the team during the 2022 NASCAR season for Gilliland’s rookie year in the Cup Series. The heavy-duty engine oil brand has partnered with FRM in the past, previously teaming up with John Hunter Nemechek, Anthony Alfredo, and David Ragan.

“Reuniting with Front Row Motorsports, Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 team is a great opportunity to showcase the durability of our CITGARD® heavy duty engine oil,” said Mike Curtis, CITGO General Manager, Lubricants. “Todd and his team continue making waves in the NASCAR Cup Series and CITGARD® is the perfect product to support another successful season.”

“It’s awesome to have CITGARD® return to Front Row Motorsports this season,” said Gilliland. “We need a reliable, heavy duty engine lubricant when traveling thousands of miles from track to track and CITGARD is just that —reliable. I want to thank everyone at CITGARD® for returning to our race program.”

Fritz Sports & Event Enterprises (FSE) continues to oversee the partnership.

“We are thrilled to see the iconic CITGARD® brand return to the Front Row Motorsports family again,” said FSE CEO Doug Fritz. “This partnership has been beneficial for everyone involved and we look forward to continuing that positive momentum this season with Todd.”

For more information about CITGARD®, visit www.citgolubes.com.

ABOUT CITGARD

CITGARD® Synthetic Blend Engine Oils deliver the performance needed for newer engine designs while improving performance in older engines. It is engineered with proprietary additive technology that protects engines running at higher operating temperatures and higher fuel injection pressures, while meeting tighter wear limits and lower emission requirements. CITGARD 700 is a new generation of engine oils that support the Phase II fuel efficiency standards which are driving the need for even more fuel efficient heavy duty engine oils combined with excellent wear protection and engine durability.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

ABOUT FRITZ SPORTS & EVENT ENTERPRISES

Fritz Sports & Event Enterprises is a sports marketing and event management business specializing in sports and event sponsorship marketing and activation, brand development, as well as event management.