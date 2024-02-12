TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Daytona International Speedway

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Florida

Feb. 16-18, 2024

ONE AWAY FROM 100

Already the winningest manufacturer in NASCAR history at Daytona International Speedway (DIS), Chevrolet has the opportunity to add yet another monumental feat to that legacy – entering the 2024 season-opening weekend with 99 points-paying victories across NASCAR’s three national series at the “World Center of Racing”.

Chevrolet made its presence known early at DIS courtesy of Bob Welborn, who drove his 1959 Chevrolet to the win in NASCAR’s first-ever race held at the Florida superspeedway (Feb. 20, 1959). Throughout the series’ more than 60-year history at the track, the Bowtie brand has earned 50 all-time NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) victories. Exactly one-half of those triumphs have come in the Daytona 500, with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. delivering Chevrolet its 25th victory in the crown jewel event last season.

The manufacturer’s success in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) at DIS is unmatched – earning 46 victories in 64 races held at the track; a winning percentage of 72 percent. Chevrolet has posted a near-dominant performance in the series at DIS in recent years – collecting the victory in 12 of the series’ past 13 races at the track.

Having a much shorter history at the Florida superspeedway, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) joined the DIS scene in 2000. Three of Chevrolet’s series-leading all-time DIS victories have come in the NCTS – all of which were recorded in consecutive seasons (2016-2018).

DEFENDING THE CROWN

One of the most prestigious events in motorsports, the Daytona 500, carries a rich history dating back to its inception to NASCAR in 1959. To date, 18 different drivers have delivered Chevrolet a combined 25 Daytona 500 victories – most recently one year ago with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and the No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Camaro ZL1 team. Stenhouse Jr. and fellow Chevrolet driver Austin Dillon are among just the seven active NASCAR Cup Series drivers with a Daytona 500 victory to their name.

Chevrolet’s Daytona 500 Victories:

Date Driver

February 19, 2023 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

February 18, 2018 Austin Dillon

February 23, 2014 Dale Earnhardt Jr.

February 24, 2013 Jimmie Johnson

February 14, 2010 Jamie McMurray

February 18, 2007 Kevin Harvick

February 19, 2006 Jimmie Johnson

February 20, 2005 Jeff Gordon

February 15, 2004 Dale Earnhardt Jr.

February 16, 2003 Michael Waltrip

February 18, 2001 Michael Waltrip

February 14, 1999 Jeff Gordon

February 15, 1998 Dale Earnhardt

February 16, 1997 Jeff Gordon

February 19, 1995 Sterling Marlin

February 20, 1994 Sterling Marlin

February 14, 1993 Dale Jarrett

February 17, 1991 Ernie Irvan

February 18, 1990 Derrike Cope

February 19, 1989 Darrell Waltrip

February 16, 1986 Geoffrey Bodine

February 19, 1984 Cale Yarborough

February 20, 1977 Cale Yarborough

February 16, 1975 Benny Parsons

February 14, 1960 Junior Johnson

FRONT-ROW FRONT-RUNNERS

Chevrolet has set an unrivaled bar in what is arguably the most important qualifying session of the NASCAR Cup Series season – to claim the pole position for the Daytona 500. A Chevrolet-powered machine has led the field to the green-flag of the “Great American Race” 31 times in the event’s 65-race history – a record more than double the next highest manufacturer competitor. One year ago, Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman extended Chevrolet’s active Daytona 500 pole win streak to 11-straight. Taking it one step further, Bowman’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson posted the second-fastest qualifying lap to give the Bowtie brand its 21st all-time front-row sweep for the crown jewel event.

CELEBRATING AN ANNIVERSARY SEASON

In 1984, Rick Hendrick took his passion for automobiles and auto racing and turned it into a business venture by starting Hendrick Motorsports. Now 40 years later, Hendrick Motorsports has become the sport’s most successful organization, with every win and championship recorded in partnership with Chevrolet.

Geoffrey Bodine put Hendrick Motorsports on the map in its founding season – giving the organization its first NASCAR Cup Series win at Martinsville Speedway in April 1984. Fast forward 39 seasons, the Chevrolet organization leads NASCAR’s top division in nearly all major statistical measures with 14 championships, 301 points-paying wins, 246 poles and 1,318,526 laps led. Hendrick Motorsports earned the title as the winningest organization in NCS history in May 2021 when Kyle Larson’s victory at Charlotte Motor Speedway took the team’s all-time win count past the record previously held by Petty Enterprises for more than 60 years. The organization reached its most recent milestone victory last season with William Byron’s playoff win at Texas Motor Speedway giving Hendrick Motorsports its 300th all-time NCS win.

One of the most successful manufacturer-team partnerships in NCS history, Hendrick Motorsports has been a pivotal part in making Chevrolet the winningest manufacturer in NASCAR’s premier series. With 851 all-time victories in the series, a Hendrick Motorsports driver has delivered Chevrolet its past five milestone victories in the NCS:

400th NCS win: Sept. 9, 1994 – Terry Labonte (Richmond Raceway)

500th NCS win: Aug. 12, 2001 Jeff Gordon (Watkins Glen International)

600th NCS win: March 25, 2007 – Kyle Busch (Bristol Motor Speedway)

700th NCS win: Nov. 4, 2012 – Jimmie Johnson (Texas Motor Speedway)

800th NCS win: May 23, 2021 – Chase Elliott (Circuit of The Americas)

BUSCH’S CONTINUED QUEST FOR DAYTONA 500 TRIUMPH

Kyle Busch, one of the most accomplished drivers in NASCAR history, still has one crown jewel win left to add to an already storied career – the Daytona 500. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion is on the horizon of his 19th career start in the “Great American Race” this weekend, making Busch even hungrier to earn his spot on the prestigious Harley J. Earl trophy.

The 38-year-old Las Vegas, Nevada, native came oh-so-close to the crown jewel win last season. Despite sitting in the top position on lap 200, Busch got caught up in a crash during a double overtime finish, relinquishing his hopes of becoming the Daytona 500 Champion for another year. Another former Richard Childress Racing driver shared the same anguished pursuit for the Harley J. Earl trophy – Dale Earnhardt Sr., who finally captured his first and only Daytona 500 victory in his 20th attempt.

Busch has won every other crown jewel event in NASCAR’s top division, including the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (2015 and 2016), the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway (2008) and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (2018).



FACES IN NEW PLACES

Coming off yet another stellar season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Chevrolet looks to continue that momentum with an even more bolstered driver lineup for the 2024 season.

New to the Team Chevy family, Sammy Smith will take over the driving duties of the No. 8 JR Motorsports Camaro SS this season. At just 19-years-old, the Iowa native has already been a proven force in the NASCAR national ranks. In his rookie NXS season (2023), Smith claimed his first-career win in the series at Phoenix Raceway – becoming the series’ youngest winner in the track’s history. Securing a berth into the playoffs, Smith wrapped up his rookie campaign with six top-fives, 15 top-10s and a sixth-place finish in the final points standings. Smith joins Justin Allgaier, Sam Mayer and Brandon Jones to complete the four-car JR Motorsports lineup.



Also new to the Bowtie brigade is Jesse Love, who will pilot the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Camaro SS for his rookie season in the NXS. The 18-year-old California native competed full-time in the ARCA Menards Series in 2023, where he notched 10 wins in 20 races en route to the series’ championship title. Love also holds the title as the youngest champion in NASCAR history with his two ARCA Menards Series West Championship (2020, 2021). Love will be joined by the 2023 NXS Regular-Season Champion Austin Hill, who will return to the RCR stable to drive the No. 21 Camaro SS.



Kaulig Racing will field three full-time NXS entries this season. Series’ veteran AJ Allmendinger will make his return to full-time NXS competition this season – returning to the wheel of the No. 16 Camaro SS. The 42-year-old California native was a winner in two of NASCAR’s top series last season – earning two NXS victories (Circuit of The Americas, Nashville Superspeedway) and one victory in NASCAR’s premier series (Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course). Allmendinger’s NXS resume includes back-to-back NXS Regular-Season Championships, 17 wins, 50 top-five and 68 top-10 finishes.

Completing the Kaulig Racing trio will be Shane van Gisbergen and Josh Williams. Van Gisbergen took the NASCAR world by storm when he claimed the checkered-flag in the NCS’ inaugural Chicago Street Race – becoming the first driver since 1963 to win in his first career start in NASCAR’s top division. Josh Williams will make the transition from DGM Racing to drive the No. 11 Kaulig Racing Camaro SS. All three drivers will also make select starts in the NCS this season – sharing the seat of the organization’s No. 16 Camaro ZL1 entry.



CARRYING CONSISTENCY

Chevrolet’s drivers and teams put the manufacturer back on the map in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series last season. Five drivers from five different Chevrolet teams recorded a combined 14 NCTS wins in 2023 – a record nearly triple its win count from the previous season. Limited changes to the Team Chevy NCTS driver lineup during the offseason will provide for a sense of consistency to carry the momentum into the new season.

The 2024 NCTS field will see a former NCS regular make a run for the series’ title, with Ty Dillon taking over the driving duties for the No. 25 Rackley W.A.R. Silverado RST. The 31-year-old North Carolina native brings experience to the table with three wins, 20 top-five and 36 top-10 finishes in the series to his name. This will mark the first time in over a decade that Dillon will compete full-time in the NCTS, with his last title bid in 2013 bringing the Team Chevy driver a pair of wins and a runner-up finish in the points standings.

As a part of Spire Motorsports’ expansion in the NASCAR national ranks, the Chevrolet organization will field two full-time NCTS entries this season – tabbing Team Chevy’s Rajah Caruth (No. 71 Silverado RST) and Chase Purdy (No. 77 Silverado RST). The 2023 NCTS Rookie of the Year, Nick Sanchez, will return to the seat of the No. 2 Silverado RST for Rev Racing, with the organization now in a technical alliance with Spire Motorsports. After a runner-up finish in last season’s title hunt, series’ veteran Grant Enfinger has a new home with CR7 Motorsports to pilot the No. 9 Silverado RST. McAnally-Hilgemann Racing has also expanded its lineup to field three full-time entries with Christian Eckes, Tyler Ankrum and Daniel Dye, as well as a part-time entry with Jack Wood.

BOWTIE BULLETS:

· Active Chevrolet drivers with a NASCAR Cup Series win at Daytona International Speedway:

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – two wins (July 2017 & Feb. 2023)

Austin Dillon – two wins (Feb. 2018 & Aug. 2022)

William Byron – one win (Aug. 2020)

Kyle Busch – one win (July 2008)

· Active Chevrolet drivers with a Daytona 500 victory:

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – one Daytona 500 Win (2023)

Austin Dillon – one Daytona 500 Win (2018)

· In 153 NASCAR Cup Series races at Daytona International Speedway, Chevrolet has recorded a series-leading 50 wins, with 25 of those triumphs coming in the “Great American Race”.

· Chevrolet has 99 points-paying wins at Daytona International Speedway across all three NASCAR national series, making Chevrolet the winningest manufacturer in NASCAR history at Daytona International Speedway.

· Chevrolet has captured the Daytona 500 pole a manufacturer-leading 31 times, including an active streak of 11-straight (most recent: Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman – Feb. 2023).

· Chevrolet has swept the Daytona 500 front-row 21 times in the event’s history, including 11 of the past 13 years (most recent: Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson – Feb. 2023).

· Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman is the only driver in series’ history to sit on the front-row of the Daytona 500 for six consecutive years (2018-2023).

· All behind the wheel of a Chevrolet-powered machine, Hendrick Motorsports has won a series-leading 16 Daytona 500 poles: Ken Schrader (1988, 1989, 1990), Jeff Gordon (1999, 2015), Jimmie Johnson (2002, 2008), Mark Martin (2010), Dale Earnhardt Jr. (2011), Chase Elliott (2016, 2017), Alex Bowman (2018, 2021, 2023), William Byron (2019), Kyle Larson (2022).

· Since the debut of the Next Gen Cars in 2022, Chevrolet has won eight of the 12 superspeedway-style races in the NASCAR Cup Series – recorded by six drivers from four different Chevrolet teams.

· With its 42 NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships, 33 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Championships, and 851 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins, Chevrolet continues to hold the title as the winningest brand in NASCAR Cup Series history.



FOR THE FANS

Fans can visit the Team Chevy Racing Display in the Fan Midway, Chevrolet Injector and Chevrolet Experience Center at Daytona International Speedway.

Fans can check out an assortment of Chevrolet vehicles at each display location including:

Chevrolet Racing Display in Fan Midway: Traverse Z71, Corvette E-Ray 3LZ Convertible, Silverado EV RST, Blazer EV RS, Colorado ZR2 Bison, Silverado 1500 Trailboss, Silverado 2500 Crew ZR2 Bison Diesel, Camaro ZL1 Convertible, Trax Activ, Equinox Premier.

Chevrolet Injector: Blazer RS, Camaro ZL1, Corvette 3LT Z51 Convertible, Corvette Stingray Coupe, Equinox RS, Silverado 2500 HD ZR2 Bison Diesel, Silverado 1500 ZR2, Tahoe RST, Trax 2RS, Blazer RS, Corvette Stingray Coupe 1LT, Silverado 1500 Crew 2LT Trailboss, Suburban Z71, Tahoe High Country.

Chevrolet Experience Center: Blazer RS, Colorado ZR2, Corvette Z06, Silverado EV RST, Firebird 1.

Fans can also view William Byron’s No. 24 Camaro ZL1 show car at the Chevrolet Racing Display in the Fan Midway.

Team Chevy Driver Appearances at the Display:

Thursday, February 15

Nick Sanchez: 3:30 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.

Rajah Caruth: 3:45 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Friday, February 16

Ty Dillon: 12:30 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Grant Enfinger: 12:45 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Christian Eckes: 1 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Chase Purdy: 1:15 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Tyler Ankrum and Jack Wood: 1:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.

Austin Hill & Jesse Love: 1:45 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 17: 8 AM – 5:30 PM

Josh Williams: 1:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.

Dawson Cram: 1:45 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

AJ Allmendinger: 2:00 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.

Sam Mayer: 2:15 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Justin Allgaier & Sammy Smith: 2:30 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Brandon Jones: 2:45 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Jeremy Clements: 3:00 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Sunday, February 18

Zane Smith: 10:00 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.

Daniel Suarez: 10:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Ross Chastain: 10:45 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Carson Hocevar: 11:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Alex Bowman: 11:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Chase Elliott & William Byron: 11:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Kyle Busch: 11:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Shane van Gisbergen: 12:00 p.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Kyle Larson: 12:30 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Chevrolet Display Hours of Operation:

Thursday, February 15: 3 – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, February 16: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, February 17: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 18: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tune In:

NASCAR Cup Series

66th running of the Daytona 500

Sunday, February 18, 2:30 p.m. ET

FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90

NASCAR Xfinity Series

United Rentals 300

Saturday, February 17, 5 p.m. ET

FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Fresh From Florida 250

Saturday, February 16, 7:30 p.m. ET

FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90



QUOTABLE QUOTES:

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Camaro ZL1

How does the Daytona 500 make you feel?

“Daytona has all of this buildup but as soon as you hit the track, it all goes away. Once I’m on the track, it’s just another race to me that I’m trying to win. The introductions for the Daytona 500 are unique because you have that long runway that goes out in between the fans and you walk out with another driver past the Daytona 500 trophy. I remember walking out for my first Daytona 500 introduction and every one since. The fact that I’m one of the 40 drivers who has a shot to win the Daytona 500 is an incredible feeling. I was a kid sitting in the grandstands not that long ago. Now, I have a shot to win it. There’s only 39 others. I haven’t won it yet but if I do, it will be incredible.”

What is your 2024 season outlook?

“Sustaining what we’ve accomplished but we also want more. We’ve been able to sustain in 2022 and 2023. So for 2024, we’ll need to evolve. We’ve added more employees, more engineers, Daniel has a new crew chief and we continue to evolve in the Cup Series.”

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1

Larson on racing on superspeedways:

“We’ve run well but we just don’t have the results to back it up – whether it was running out of fuel or getting involved in an accident late in the race battling for the win. I watched a lot of video to see what others are doing to make it to the end and hopefully I can do that and battle for the win on Sunday.”

Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Camaro ZL1

“It’s the granddaddy & we’re ready to race our Chili’s Chevy Camaro ZL1. It’s really a track position game all day. The cars don’t punch as big of a hole in the air as the old ones, so the runs don’t come as quickly. You can see them coming from further away with the rear-view camera. So, if someone wants to make a move on you, you can cover it easier than with the old mirrors. Spotters can see energy building. That’s why you don’t see a whole lot of moving and shaking, because everyone knows how we’re trying to get positions. We need to have the same mentality about the track at Daytona as we do Martinsville. We want good track position early and need to maintain it all day long. If you happen to be in a position where a wreck catches you up, that’s just part of the deal. We will put our Camaro in position to win the race from the first lap.”

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Camaro ZL1

How special is the Daytona 500?

“Obviously the Daytona 500 is the biggest race of our season, our Super Bowl, so it’s a huge deal. It’s certainly a race that’s high on my bucket list. We were leading last year at mile marker 500 but it didn’t work out. I’ve been so close to winning that race. Maybe one of these days we can check the box and bring home the Harley J. Earl trophy.”

What can you learn in the Duel that will help you in the 500?

“I think one of the biggest things you can learn in the Duel for the 500 is just how fast your car is, working on the balance making sure it’s not too tight, it’s not too loose, and that it drives good. But I think the other thing is working around other cars, seeing how well your car drafts, how well it sucks up to others, how well it pushes, how well it does getting pushed, all of those things. You’re just trying to build the notebook and build the confidence in the car for Sunday.”

Is out front the best strategy to avoid the Big One at Daytona?

“I don’t know if you’re safe anywhere. I think the biggest thing is to just build that confidence in your car and build that camaraderie with other drivers around you to give them the confidence that you’re fast and your car is fast, that they can work with you and that sort of helps you as the race closes. Where opposite of that, if you’re a guy who hangs out in back all day and then you’re there at the end, nobody knows anything about you so they don’t want to hang out with you. It’s like you’ve got to be one of the cool kids and sit at the cool kids table but if you’re not in the cool kids club then they will not work with you as well.”

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1

Elliott on what it would mean to win the Daytona 500:

“It would be awesome to check that box. We’ve had a couple of opportunities, but my biggest reason for really wanting to win the (DAYTONA) 500 is because Alan (Gustafson, crew chief) has never won it. He’s from down there (Ormond Beach) and I know it’s a big deal to him. I just think it would be a really cool thing for him. Being a hometown guy like that, he’s come so close, so many times. When you work with a guy like that who has had a lot of success, it is kind of rare to be able to help him achieve something he has not already achieved. That would be a big one.”

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Camaro ZL1

“The Daytona 500 is obviously the biggest race we have in our sport. The emotions, the nerves and everything that come with that as you do all the prerace events and everything the week leading up to it. Last year, we had a great chance to win. It would be a dream come true to win that race and stand in victory lane. We aren’t racing for driver points, so I can be aggressive and hopefully put ourselves in position to win.”

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1

Byron on his excitement to start the season:

“Technically the season started with the Clash (at the Coliseum) but I’m ready to get to Daytona (International Speedway) and really get the season going. Usually, we start the season with a couple of bad races and then pick up the pace a few races in. This time the goal is to hopefully get off to a better start. We want to be around at the end of the DAYTONA 500, going for a win and then back that up with a solid run at Atlanta (Motor Speedway). I know the team has been putting in the work to have us ready to get going, I’m just ready to go execute.”

Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Camaro ZL1

“Anytime you get a chance to go down and be a part of the Daytona 500 weekend, it’s a dream come true, no matter how many times you do it. I’m excited to have an opportunity to do something special with this No. 31 group to kick the season off, and I’m honored to welcome Cirkul to the sport as a majority Cup primary sponsor with our race team. We’re looking forward to what this season will bring.”

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1

Bowman on racing at Daytona International Speedway:

“I feel like I learned a lot last year at (super) speedways in general. The Daytona 500 is tough. It’s a long day. There’s a lot of ways to crash and I feel like I’ve shown a lot of those ways to crash. Last year, obviously we finished well (P5) and had a good day with a good result. We’re hoping to improve on that just a little bit and continue to learn, execute and have a good day. I want to put myself in the right position and know what moves I need to make- and not make- so that our No. 48 Ally team can be in contingency there for a win at the end. I’m looking forward to getting back to it at Daytona (International Speedway).”

Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Camaro ZL1

You are heading back to Daytona to start the NASCAR season with the Daytona 500, and this year you are getting a second chance at The Great American Race. What has it been like getting ready for this week?

“Talk about a gift. Any opportunity to race in the NASCAR Cup Series – especially the biggest race of the year – is an incredible blessing. To have the chance to go race in the Daytona 500 is huge. It’s one I have always wanted another shot at since 2021, when we got caught up in that early big one. To do this with Beard Motorsports is really cool. I’m so thrilled about this opportunity and very thankful to the Beard family. I have always watched them at all of the superspeedway races and have respected what they do. They bring really competitive cars to the track. To know that I not only have a shot to go race in the Daytona 500, but to actually have a chance to run up front and compete for the win, is something that I’m really pumped about. I want to go down there and be competitive and I know I can do that with them. Their crew chief, Darren Shaw, has assembled a really good group of people. I don’t take this chance for granted and can’t wait to get to work.”

Will you talk a little bit about this partnership with Beard Motorsports and the opportunity to race with them at Daytona, and even later in the season at Talladega?

“To be able to work with Beard Motorsports is really exciting to me because they have been a part of NASCAR for many years, now, and a lot of people pull from them at the superspeedway races. The Beard family does this as a way of carrying on Mark Beard Sr.’s legacy, and to be a part of that is very special to me because he was the one that really loved racing and they do it to honor him. Getting to know Amie and Linda Beard during these last couple of months has been really cool. They have great Chevrolet Camaros, and to be able to climb behind the wheel of one is an honor for me because they have worked with some talented drivers and provided them the chance to showcase that talent at the Cup level. To be able to do that in the Daytona 500 – our biggest race of the year – is huge. The Beards are very clear on their goals – we are going down to Daytona to have fun, but we have a job to do. We want to qualify into the Daytona 500 and race for the win. I’m very thankful for their family, our partners, and Beard Oil, their family business.”

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Camaro ZL1

“I went to the Daytona 500 as a kid in 2014 when Dale Jr. won and knew then and there that I wanted to race a cup car on this track. Now, behind the wheel of my Chevrolet, that dream becomes a reality, and it’s still surreal. Time to learn from the best, push myself, and see what this car and team can do.”

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Camaro ZL1

Are you ready for the Daytona 500?

“Yes, of course. You can’t be a driver in NASCAR and not think about the Daytona 500. Every time you go into the tunnel you get a thrill. This is our most important race of the year. It’s not about points or where you finish. It’s about being a Daytona 500 winner.”

What would a victory in Daytona mean to you?

“Think about it. It’s the biggest race in our sport. It would be my first, Justin Marks first, my friends at Freeway Insurance are going to be our primary sponsor in this race, Pitbull is going to perform the pre-race show, I can go on and on. This would mean a lot to a lot of people. Freeway has been with me a long time and to win a race with Freeway, let alone the Daytona 500 would a reward for all the faith they have shown me over the years. They celebrated with us winning the Mexico race in Los Angeles and that was a blast. I can’t imagine the Daytona 500 win party.”

Are you ready for a return to the Xfinity Series?

“Looking forward to going BIGGIE with Wendy’s on the track Saturday. I’m excited by Xfinity Racing. I’m with a good team at Kaulig Racing and it marks our first race with Wendy’s who is joining Trackhouse Racing this year. I love the Xfinity Series and it’s always fun to get back and race with them.”

It’s been more than a weeks since the Mexico Series victory, how do you feel?

“That was really a great moment for me. I am so proud of the race the Mexico Series put on at the Coliseum and we had so much fun in victory lane. That was really a big deal. I hope one day those drivers get their shot in America like I did.”



Chevrolet NASCAR Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturers Championships:

Total (1949-2023): 42

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-15)

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2021, 2022, 2023

Drivers Championships:

Total (1949-2021): 33

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005-11)

Most Recent: Kyle Larson (2021)

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2020, 2021

Event Victories:

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 (2007)

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 851 (1949 to date)

Poles won to date: 743

Laps led to date: 249,175

Top-five finishes to date: 4,298

Top-10 finishes to date: 8,861

Total NASCAR Cup Wins by Corporation, 1949 to Date:

General Motors: 1,185 Chevrolet: 851 Pontiac: 154 Oldsmobile: 115 Buick: 65 Ford: 828 Ford: 728 Mercury: 96 Lincoln: 4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles: 467 Dodge: 217 Plymouth: 191 Chrysler: 59 Toyota: 180





