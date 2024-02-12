Tire Pros Renews Partnership for Fourth Year with JR Motorsports

Expanding Presence as Segment Sponsor of The Dale Jr. Download

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Feb. 12, 2024) – JR Motorsports announced today that North Carolina-based Tire Pros will enter its fourth year of partnership with the team, joining Sam Mayer and the No. 1 entry for primaries at Phoenix Raceway (March 9) and Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 25) with associate placement for the remaining 31 races in 2024. In addition, Tire Pros will expand its presence as a segment sponsor of The Dale Jr. Download in 25 shows this season.

“Tire Pros is excited to partner and further our relationship with Sam Mayer and the No. 1 race team,” says Tire Pros President, Greg Bell. “It’s been great watching Sam’s success on the track and we look forward to supporting his quest for a championship run this year. We’re equally excited about the opportunity to continue working alongside Dale Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and the entire JR Motorsports team in ’24.”

Headquartered in Huntersville, N.C., Tire Pros is the nation’s largest network of elite, independent and locally owned tire dealers. With more than 650 locations under a shared national brand, Tire Pros provides a broad suite of specialized tools and resources to help franchisees drive consumers to its stores, enhance operations and maximize profitability. The company is backed by the power of American Tire Distributors (ATD), one of the largest independent suppliers to the replacement tire market with 113 distribution centers and over 80,000 customers across North America.

“I’m really looking forward to getting this season started and partnering with Tire Pros again,” said Mayer, who made two starts with the brand during his rookie campaign in 2021. “It’s great to have them back at JR Motorsports, especially with the No. 1 team.”

After spending their first three seasons with JRM’s No. 8 team, Tire Pros will transition to the No. 1 entry for the first time, joining Carolina Carports as recently announced partners for Mayer. A native of Franklin, Wis., Mayer earned a career-best four wins and a third-place finish in the NXS championship in 2023.

“Integration across all Dale Jr. companies is when a partnership is activating at its best, and we welcome to the content side of our business a partner that has been important to this organization for years,” said Mike Davis, president and executive producer of Dirty Mo Media. “The Dale Jr. Download audience will serve Tire Pros well and vice versa.”

Hosted by Dale Earnhardt Jr., The Dale Jr. Download began its 12th season as the No. 1 motorsports podcast and a top-25 podcast in all of sports. Tire Pros’ presence on DJD will be on the popular Tuesday segment called Dirty Air, in which Earnhardt Jr. airs his opinions, observations and life stories in the most transparent version of himself available.

The Dale Jr. Download airs every Tuesday and Wednesday during the NASCAR race season on all major podcasting platforms and Dirty Mo Media’s YouTube channel.

ABOUT TIRE PROS:

Tire Pros is the nation’s largest network of elite, independent and locally owned tire and automotive service dealers with over 600 locations across the United States. All Tire Pros locations offer unparalleled customer service including 24/7 roadside assistance, nationwide tire and service warranties, and flexible financing options to benefit any customer in need. Each store offers more than just tires, focusing on unique services that fit their customer’s lifestyles. Ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 for several years, Tire Pros takes on the challenge of the everchanging automotive industry to build a smarter future for Tire Pros dealers and customers. For more information, please visit www.tirepros.com.

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS:

JR Motorsports is the racing operation co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame member and 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick. Now in its 23rd year of overall competition, JR Motorsports competes in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it currently fields four full-time teams and earned championships in 2014, 2017 and 2018. The company also owns seven titles in regional Late Model divisions with consecutive championships in 2022-23 and a prized national title in 2020. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.

ABOUT DIRTY MO MEDIA:

Dirty Mo Media is the original entertainment and creative production company of Dale Earnhardt Jr. The company launched in 2013 and, since then, has become the go-to destination for NASCAR fans on the core values of being authentic, bold, apolitical and passionate. Original content can be found at DirtyMoMedia.com and all major podcasting networks.