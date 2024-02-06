The Mike’s Weather Page Hurricane Awareness Machine powered by Firman Power Equipment Returns to Daytona International Speedway

GAFFNEY, SC – Buckle up, racing fans, because the Daytona International Speedway is about to be hit by a force for good: the Mike’s Weather Page Hurricane Awareness Machine is back in 2024.

Once again, NASCAR Xfinity Series team JD Motorsports has teamed up with some of the storm industry’s most powerful players – Mike’s Weather Page, Firman Power Equipment, Coastal Claims, and Paratec Door Solutions – to sponsor Dawson Cram’s No. 4 Chevrolet in the season-opening United Rentals 300 on Saturday, February 17 at 5 p.m.

This electrifying race car won’t just be turning heads with its sleek design, it will be a rolling billboard for hurricane preparedness. Prominently featured on the No. 4 Chevy will be the logos of all the partnering companies, along with support from the Florida Division of Emergency Management, reminding everyone of the importance of being ready for those swirling tempests.

“The 2024 Atlantic Hurricane season will be here before we know it, so this event is a great reminder for all Floridians to start updating their disaster plans now and make sure their families are prepared.” said Division Executive Director Kevin Guthrie. “Finding innovative ways to come together with our partners to educate the community on disaster preparedness is always a win in my book, and I am thankful to Mike’s Weather Page and Firman Power Equipment for another year of partnership. We are all rooting for the Hurricane Awareness Machine.”

“Bringing together these incredible storm industry partners to build the Hurricane Awareness Machine for Daytona for a second time is a dream come true, again,” said Mike Boylan, founder of Mike’s Weather Page. “Our shared goal is to educate people about potential storms and be there for them every step of the way. As a lifelong Floridian and NASCAR fanatic, this is an incredible opportunity to combine my two passions for a greater good.”

Fans should mark their calendars for Saturday, February 17th at 5 PM EST because the United Rentals 300 will be more than just a race: it’s a statement about preparedness, resilience, and the power of community in the face of nature’s fury.

“FIRMAN is proud to partner with the Florida Division Of Emergency Management and Mikes Weather page again for a great day of racing at Daytona! We’re looking forward to a safe and FAST race for Dawson Cram in the number 4 JD Motorsports car – LET’S GO!”

Dawson Cram is a Xfinity Series rookie of the year candidate who is in his first year as a full-time driver with JD Motorsports. The son of former NASCAR Cup Series crew chief Kevin Cram, the 22-year-old Cram turned heads racing a part-time schedule in the Xfinity Series in 2023.

“I am thrilled to take on the high banks of Daytona in my JD Motorsports #4 Chevrolet Camaro carrying Mike’s Weather Page and Firman generators,” said Cram. “Daytona brings on an excitement like no other track and I cannot wait to share that excitement with all of my fans and all of Mike’s Weather Page’s 2 million fans, we will have a big fan section cheering us on for sure!

Tune in to watch the season-opening NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 17 at 5 p.m. The race will be broadcast on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90)

About Mike’s Weather Page

Mike Boylan, a Florida native, is the creator of Mike’s Weather Page. Graduating from USF with a Marketing degree in 1996, Mike took an interest to the internet and website design. Being a weather fan his entire life and experiencing Florida’s active 2004 season, Mike created a weather website to make tracking the tropics easy. Joining social media in 2009, his audience has expanded globally now reaching over 2 million followers with his website becoming a ‘one-stop shop for tropics’. Mike broadcasts live weather shows called the ‘Daily Brew’ on the tropics helping educate people and prepare, and even drives into storms bringing live coverage. Mike’s Weather Page has been accredited by NOAA, the NWS, FEMA, the Hurricane Hunters, National Meteorologists, the Weather Channel, Government officials, and several state county EOCs. Mike just recently won the 2021 Governor’s Hurricane Conference Tropical Meteorology award. https://spaghettimodels.com/

About Firman Power Equipment

As one of the world’s largest manufacturers of portable generators, we pride ourselves on the unparalleled quality of our products. At FIRMAN we are committed to constant innovation. It’s not enough to be “as good” as the competition, we strive to be better in every way that matters to our customers. FIRMAN provides the power you need when you need it plus expert guidance to conquer anything life throws your way. firmanpowerequipment.com

About Coastal Claims Services, public insurance adjusters.

A public adjuster is a licensed claims adjuster who represents the insured policyholder in their insurance claim. We do not work for the insurance company. The team at Coastal Claims Service is here to work on your behalf to secure the best possible insurance settlement for all types of claims, both commercial and residential. We represent you, the business or homeowner, not the insurance company. If you have suffered storm damage, water damage, fire, and smoke damage, we can assist you with your claim. coastalclaims.net

About Paratec Door Solutions

Paratec Door Solutions stands at the forefront of the door industry, anchored by a deep history of experience. Their specialization spans a diverse range of services, from installing and maintaining high-speed and rolling steel doors to full-view sectional doors, loading dock equipment and HVLS fans. At Paratec, their factory-certified technicians are dedicated to delivering swift and dependable services, ensuring your operations run seamlessly. Their team is their biggest asset. Their technicians are trained and certified, making sure the job is done right the first time. They work hard to make sure everything runs smoothly for you. With Paratec, you’re choosing quality, reliability, and experience. Every product and service they offer is backed by their years of experience and dedication.“Our commitment isn’t just to the doors we install, but to the people and businesses they serve, ensuring security, efficiency, and peace of mind.”- Billy, Founder of Paratec Door Solutions. www.paratecdoor.com

Florida Division of Emergency Management

The Florida Division of Emergency Management (Division) plans for and responds to both natural and man-made disasters. Division staff members provide technical assistance to local governments as they prepare emergency plans and procedures, as well as conduct emergency operations training for state and local governmental agencies with the mission of coordinating, collaborating and communicating with all community stakeholders for a more resilient Florida.The Division maintains the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) in Tallahassee which serves as the communications and command center for reporting emergencies and coordinating state response activities alongside county emergency officials. Additionally, the Division operates the State Warning Point, a state emergency communications center staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. www.floridadisaster.org

JD Motorsports

Team Owner Johnny Davis first began fielding the No. 4 car in what is now the Xfinity Series in 1983 with Joe Henry Thurman as the driver. From 1983-1985, Davis and Thurman competed in 41 races and put the JD Motorsports name on the map. Although JDM has seen a sharp rise in on-track performance in the past few years, success is nothing new to this team. Years of good drivers and excellent runs have paved the way for what JDM is today. www.teamjdmotorsports.com

A.E. Engine, sales and marketing partner

A.E. Engine is a full-service sports sales, marketing, and content creation company. Founded in 2005 by sports publishing and marketing executives, A.E. Engine has earned a reputation for conceiving, creating, and delivering high-quality, premium content and programming for passionate fans. www.ae-engine.com