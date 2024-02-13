Geoff Bodine’s tell-all autobiography is officially released

“All of It: Daytona 500 Champion Tells the Rest of the Story” officially released on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at major retailers, less than a week before this year’s Daytona 500 on Fox.



The autobiography, written in collaboration with Dominic Aragon, takes a close look at Bodine’s life from growing up in New York to aspirations of competing in the Daytona 500, his life as a professional racecar driver, his faith and more.



“The time has come to share my stories with the world, and I am thrilled to share my experiences – going from dreaming about racecars to winning on America’s biggest stage – with readers,” said Bodine, the 1986 Daytona 500 winner. “I hope non-race fans and race fans alike will enjoy reading it as much as we enjoyed putting this book together.”



Bodine competed in NASCAR’s top division from 1979 to 2011. During that span, Bodine raced for legendary car owners, competed for championships, won the sport’s biggest race, had a fierce rivalry with the late Dale Earnhardt Sr., competed as an owner-driver following the death of Alan Kulwicki, and survived a fiery crash in a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Daytona.



The book’s cover image features an original rendering of Bodine’s No. 5 ride from Hendrick Motorsports, while the back cover shows an image of Bodine in a fire suit pointing to the back of his helmet, which reads “In God We Trust.”



The foreword is written by NASCAR championship-winning team owner Rick Hendrick, the legendary owner of Hendrick Motorsports, who selected Bodine to be his first driver.



Bodine and Aragon, the editor-in-chief of The Racing Experts, teamed up to tell Bodine’s story, a project years in the making.



“We have dedicated the last several years to carefully curating Geoff’s story to inspire others to follow their passions,” Aragon said. “Like Geoff said, it is a dream come true to see the final product and have the book in hand.”



Trilogy Christian Publishing, the publishing arm of Trinity Broadcast Network, is the publisher of the autobiography.

“We are so excited about releasing ‘All of It’ by Geoff Bodine and Dominic Aragon here at TBN,” said Mark Mingle, Acquisitions Executive at Trilogy Christian Publishing. “Geoff has had an amazing NASCAR career, and now as he shares his life and faith through his new book, he is stepping into the exciting realm of ‘published author.’



“Geoff and Dom have collaborated to produce a truly inspirational message that will be an encouragement to all who read it.”



The book sells for $24.99 and is available at major retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Walmart.com.

Additionally, fans can purchase a special autographed copy of “All of It” signed by Bodine at teambodine.square.site.Bodine will have several appearances to promote the book, including at this weekend’s Daytona 500, the following weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and more to be announced at a later date.