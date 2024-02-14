Johnny Sauter – Fresh From Florida 250 Race Advance

Fresh From Florida 250 | Daytona International Speedway (100 laps / 250 miles)

Friday, February 16 | Daytona, Beach, Fla. | 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 45 Niece/IEDA Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Johnny Sauter (Necedah, Wisconsin) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Johnny Sauter on Friday’s Race at Daytona International Speedway: “I’m appreciative to everyone at Niece Motorsports for the chance to get back behind the wheel and start the season at Daytona,” said Sauter. “I’m ready to go racing and I know Phil and this Niece Motorsports team are ready to get back on track too. We’re ready to compete for a win in Daytona.”

By The Numbers: Sauter has 14 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts at Daytona International Speedway, including three wins, four top-five finishes, and six top-10 finishes. Sauter kicked off his Truck Series Championship-winning season in 2016 with a victory at Daytona.

The Wisconsin-native has 15 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the Florida track, with two top-five and four top-10 finishes. In addition, Sauter has six NASCAR Cup Series starts at the 2.5-mile track.

On the Truck: Sauter’s No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from Niece Equipment and the Independent Equipment Dealers Association (IEDA).

The Independent Equipment Dealers Association (IEDA) is a non-profit trade association promoting participation, professionalism and advancement in the independent distribution of heavy equipment.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2024, Niece Motorsports enters its ninth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.