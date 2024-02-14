COLBY HOWARD TO JOIN TRICON AT ATLANTA MOTOR SPEEDWAY

South Carolina Driver to Make TRICON Debut in the No.1 Tundra

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (February 14, 2024) – TRICON Garage (TRICON) announced on Wednesday that 22-year-old Colby Howard will climb behind the wheel of the team’s fifth entry for the Fr8 208 at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway.

The Simpsonville, SC native has made 94 NASCAR Truck and Xfinity Series starts throughout his young career, competing full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) in both 2022 and 2023. In 51 Truck Series appearances, Howard has four top-10 finishes including a career-best result of fourth at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in the season opener one year ago.

“I’m incredibly excited to be working with TRICON and the No. 1 team at Atlanta,” said Howard. “This is a massive opportunity for me at this point in my career and I’m looking forward to going out and making the most of it. Atlanta’s new configuration can be tricky, but I’m ready for the challenge and to prove I belong.”

Howard’s No. 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro will feature the Project Hope Foundation, a service provider aimed to help children in South Carolina cope with autism difficulties in daily life activities.

The Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 on Saturday, February 24, with radio coverage provided by the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About TRICON Garage

TRICON Garage is Toyota Racing Development’s flagship NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series organization fielding five full-time Toyota Tundra TRD Pros. Under ownership by former NASCAR driver David Gilliland, businessman Johnny Gray and industry veteran Kevin Ray, TRICON is actively involved in three different industries – racing, fabrication and transportation. The team operates out of three buildings totaling 60,000 square feet in Mooresville, North Carolina.