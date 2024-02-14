Bayley Currey – Fresh From Florida 250 Race Advance

Fresh From Florida 250 | Daytona International Speedway (100 laps / 250 miles)

Friday, February 16 | Daytona, Beach, Fla. | 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 41 AutoVentive/Precision Vehicle Logistics Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Bayley Currey (Driftwood, Texas) | Crew Chief: Mike Hillman Jr.

Bayley Currey on Friday’s Race at Daytona International Speedway: “I’m excited for the opportunity to race the full season with this Niece Motorsports group, and can’t wait to get on track in Daytona,” said Currey. “The whole organization has worked so hard to prepare fast trucks for this weekend – I know our AutoVentive/Precision Vehicle Logistics Chevrolet will be strong.”

By The Numbers: Friday night’s race will mark Currey’s first NASCAR Truck Series start at Daytona International Speedway. The Texas-native has four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the 2.5-mile track.

2024 Season: Currey will pilot the No. 41 Chevrolet Silverado full time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2024.

Currey on 2024 Season: “I’m excited for the opportunity to race for Niece Motorsports full time,” said Currey. “Al [Niece] and everyone at Niece Motorsports have always been good to me, so it means a lot to get to race for them. I’ve been working in the shop, so I’ve seen firsthand the preparation that goes into bringing quality Chevrolets to the track every week. I’m looking forward to running up front and contending for wins.”

On the Truck: Currey’s No. 41 Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from AutoVentive and Precision Vehicle Logistics.

Public Appearances: Currey will participate in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver autograph session located in the Fan Zone on Friday, Feb. 16, starting at 5 p.m. ET.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2024, Niece Motorsports enters its ninth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.

About AutoVentive:

AutoVentive is an industry-leading Software as a Service (SaaS) applications developer providing customized solutions to the automotive logistics industry. The company is part of Liberty Hill Equity Partners, LLC, a Cincinnati-based private equity firm.

About Precision Vehicle Logistics:

Precision Vehicle Logistics is a customer-focused group of professionals committed to service excellence in finished vehicle logistics. Precision offers a unique combination of talented experience, industry-leading software and systems, and a network of partners and resources to deliver customized solutions to the world’s leading automakers.