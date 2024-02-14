The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series™ Revs Up for the 2024 Season

The green flag for the 2024 race season waves at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 16

TOWSON, Md., Feb. 14, 2024 – This week, Stanley Black & Decker’s (NYSE:SWK) iconic CRAFTSMAN® brand is gearing up for the start of the 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series™ season at Daytona International Speedway. CRAFTSMAN is celebrating its second season as the title sponsor, after serving as the series’ title sponsor from its inception in 1995 through 2008. This season, fans can score deals on featured CRAFTSMAN tools with the return of Deal of the Race™ and participate in an interactive exhibit at the Daytona International Speedway’s Midway Zone, where they can meet several CRAFTSMAN Truck Series drivers including Ben Rhodes, Steward Friesen, Nick Sanchez and Grant Enfinger.

“We are gearing up for an exciting 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series™ season with action-packed racing and unforgettable moments,” said Tony Merritt, Vice President of Sponsorships for Stanley Black & Decker. “This season the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will offer fans a truly immersive experience that captures the energy, excitement and passion of racing.”

The Deal of the Race™ Returns: Discounts for CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series Fans

Throughout the 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series™ season, CRAFTSMAN® will offer different Deal of the Race™ promotions during Truck Series events.

Fans can score deals on featured CRAFTSMAN® tools live as they watch their favorite NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series drivers battle to the finish line or through CRAFTSMAN® social media channels. During FS1 and FOX race broadcasts a QR code will be displayed on screen during CRAFTSMAN® ads, directing fans to purchase the featured tool at a special discount.

The first CRAFTSMAN® Deal of the Race™ promotion features a 61 pc. 3/8-In Drive Mechanics Tool Set which includes CRAFTSMAN’s new Low Profile Ratchet that has up to a 25% thinner head* that helps deliver greater access in confined spaces (CMMT45161L) now for $49.98 (originally $74.98). Estimated retail prices. Offer available from Feb. 1 – April 30, 2024, at Lowe’s and Ace Hardware stores and online (US only). For more information, visit craftsman.com/dealoftherace.

CRAFTSMAN® Fan Experience

CRAFTSMAN® will host an interactive exhibit in Daytona International Speedway’s Midway Zone from Feb. 14 – 18. The CRAFTSMAN® exhibit will showcase various CRAFTSMAN® products from outdoor and storage solutions to power and hand tools, as well as display a CRAFTSMAN® branded show truck. Visitors can participate in interactive demos and giveaways, meet with several CRAFTSMAN™ Truck Series drivers and have the chance to be upgraded to VIP tickets for the Friday, Feb. 16 race.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series™ Driver Visits Schedule:

Thursday, February 15

3:30 – 3:45 PM ET – Ben Rhodes

3:45 – 4:00 PM ET – Stewart Friesen

Friday, February 16

1:00 – 1:15 PM ET – Nick Sanchez

1:15 – 1:30 PM ET – Grant Enfinger

Catch the first race of the 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series on FS1 this Friday, Feb. 16 at 7:30PM ET or listen live on MRN and SiriusXM radio. Follow @CRAFTSMAN on Facebook and Instagram for more information and special moments from the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series™ Schedule:

DATE RACE/TRACK NETWORK START TIME (ET) RADIO Friday, February 16 Daytona International Speedway FS1 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, February 24 Atlanta Motor Speedway FS1 2 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, March 1 Las Vegas Motor Speedway FS1 9 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, March 16 Bristol Motor Speedway FS1 8 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, March 23 COTA FS1 1:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, April 5 Martinsville Speedway FS1 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, April 12 Texas Motor Speedway FS1 8:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, May 4 Kansas Speedway FS1 8 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, May 10 Darlington Raceway FS1 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, May 18 North Wilkesboro Speedway FS1 1:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, May 24 Charlotte Motor Speedway FS1 8:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, June 1 World Wide Technology Raceway FOX 1:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, June 28 Nashville Superspeedway FS1 TBD MRN/SiriusXM Friday, July 12 Pocono Raceway FS1 5:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, July 19 Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park FS1 8:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, August 10 Richmond Raceway FS1 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, August 25 Milwaukee Mile Speedway FS1 4 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Thursday, September 19 Bristol Motor Speedway FS1 8 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, September 27 Kansas Speedway FS1 8:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, October 4 Talladega Superspeedway FS1 5 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, October 26 Homestead-Miami Speedway FS1 Noon MRN/SiriusXM Friday, November 1 Martinsville Speedway FS1 6 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, November 8 Phoenix Raceway FS1 8 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM

*1/4” DR and 3/8” DR Only – As Compared To CMMT81747, CMMT81748, & CMMT81749

About CRAFTSMAN®

CRAFTSMAN® is an American icon that homeowners, home builders, auto enthusiasts and master mechanics have trusted since 1927 – and today’s CRAFTSMAN® continues that legacy. With a focus on reliable, high-performance tools, storage and equipment, CRAFTSMAN® has revived its long-established pride in superior quality. Now it’s easier than ever to get the tools trusted for generations at more places than ever. For more information visit www.CRAFTSMAN®.com or follow CRAFTSMAN® on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The company’s more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, and end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products and engineered fasteners to support the world’s makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company’s world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and CUB CADET®. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.