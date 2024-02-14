Search
Truck Series PR

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series™ Revs Up for the 2024 Season

By Official Release
  • The green flag for the 2024 race season waves at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 16
  • Join CRAFTSMAN® for an interactive exhibit at the Daytona International Speedway’s Midway Zone and meet with several CRAFTSMAN™ Truck Series drivers
  • Fans can score deals on featured CRAFTSMAN® tools live as they watch their favorite NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series drivers battle to the finish line

TOWSON, Md., Feb. 14, 2024 – This week, Stanley Black & Decker’s (NYSE:SWK) iconic CRAFTSMAN® brand is gearing up for the start of the 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series™ season at Daytona International Speedway. CRAFTSMAN is celebrating its second season as the title sponsor, after serving as the series’ title sponsor from its inception in 1995 through 2008. This season, fans can score deals on featured CRAFTSMAN tools with the return of Deal of the Race™ and participate in an interactive exhibit at the Daytona International Speedway’s Midway Zone, where they can meet several CRAFTSMAN Truck Series drivers including Ben Rhodes, Steward Friesen, Nick Sanchez and Grant Enfinger.

“We are gearing up for an exciting 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series™ season with action-packed racing and unforgettable moments,” said Tony Merritt, Vice President of Sponsorships for Stanley Black & Decker. “This season the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will offer fans a truly immersive experience that captures the energy, excitement and passion of racing.”

The Deal of the Race™ Returns: Discounts for CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series Fans

Throughout the 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series™ season, CRAFTSMAN® will offer different Deal of the Race™ promotions during Truck Series events.

Fans can score deals on featured CRAFTSMAN® tools live as they watch their favorite NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series drivers battle to the finish line or through CRAFTSMAN® social media channels. During FS1 and FOX race broadcasts a QR code will be displayed on screen during CRAFTSMAN® ads, directing fans to purchase the featured tool at a special discount.

The first CRAFTSMAN® Deal of the Race™ promotion features a 61 pc. 3/8-In Drive Mechanics Tool Set which includes CRAFTSMAN’s new Low Profile Ratchet that has up to a 25% thinner head* that helps deliver greater access in confined spaces (CMMT45161L) now for $49.98 (originally $74.98). Estimated retail prices. Offer available from Feb. 1 – April 30, 2024, at Lowe’s and Ace Hardware stores and online (US only). For more information, visit craftsman.com/dealoftherace.

CRAFTSMAN® Fan Experience

CRAFTSMAN® will host an interactive exhibit in Daytona International Speedway’s Midway Zone from Feb. 14 – 18. The CRAFTSMAN® exhibit will showcase various CRAFTSMAN® products from outdoor and storage solutions to power and hand tools, as well as display a CRAFTSMAN® branded show truck. Visitors can participate in interactive demos and giveaways, meet with several CRAFTSMAN™ Truck Series drivers and have the chance to be upgraded to VIP tickets for the Friday, Feb. 16 race.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series™ Driver Visits Schedule:

Thursday, February 15

  • 3:30 – 3:45 PM ET – Ben Rhodes
  • 3:45 – 4:00 PM ET – Stewart Friesen

Friday, February 16

  • 1:00 – 1:15 PM ET – Nick Sanchez
  • 1:15 – 1:30 PM ET – Grant Enfinger

Catch the first race of the 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series on FS1 this Friday, Feb. 16 at 7:30PM ET or listen live on MRN and SiriusXM radio. Follow @CRAFTSMAN on Facebook and Instagram for more information and special moments from the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series™ Schedule:

DATERACE/TRACKNETWORKSTART TIME (ET)RADIO
Friday, February 16Daytona International SpeedwayFS17:30 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, February 24Atlanta Motor SpeedwayFS12 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Friday, March 1Las Vegas Motor SpeedwayFS19 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, March 16Bristol Motor SpeedwayFS18 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, March 23COTAFS11:30 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Friday, April 5Martinsville SpeedwayFS17:30 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Friday, April 12Texas Motor SpeedwayFS18:30 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, May 4Kansas SpeedwayFS18 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Friday, May 10Darlington RacewayFS17:30 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, May 18North Wilkesboro SpeedwayFS11:30 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Friday, May 24Charlotte Motor SpeedwayFS18:30 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, June 1World Wide Technology RacewayFOX1:30 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Friday, June 28Nashville SuperspeedwayFS1TBDMRN/SiriusXM
Friday, July 12Pocono RacewayFS15:30 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Friday, July 19Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway ParkFS18:30 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, August 10Richmond RacewayFS17:30 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, August 25Milwaukee Mile SpeedwayFS14 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Thursday, September 19Bristol Motor SpeedwayFS18 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Friday, September 27Kansas SpeedwayFS18:30 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Friday, October 4Talladega SuperspeedwayFS15 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, October 26Homestead-Miami SpeedwayFS1NoonMRN/SiriusXM
Friday, November 1Martinsville SpeedwayFS16 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM
Friday, November 8Phoenix RacewayFS18 p.m.MRN/SiriusXM

*1/4” DR and 3/8” DR Only – As Compared To CMMT81747, CMMT81748, & CMMT81749

About CRAFTSMAN®
CRAFTSMAN® is an American icon that homeowners, home builders, auto enthusiasts and master mechanics have trusted since 1927 – and today’s CRAFTSMAN® continues that legacy. With a focus on reliable, high-performance tools, storage and equipment, CRAFTSMAN® has revived its long-established pride in superior quality. Now it’s easier than ever to get the tools trusted for generations at more places than ever. For more information visit www.CRAFTSMAN®.com or follow CRAFTSMAN® on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The company’s more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, and end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products and engineered fasteners to support the world’s makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company’s world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and CUB CADET®. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Young’s Motorsports Tabs Mason Massey for Full-Time Truck Series Effort in 2024
Next article
COLBY HOWARD TO JOIN TRICON AT ATLANTA MOTOR SPEEDWAY

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

10 deposit casinos

Best Betting Sites in Canada

bettingtop10.ca

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category