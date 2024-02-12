Young’s Motorsports Tabs Mason Massey for Full-Time Truck Series Effort in 2024

MOORESVILLE, N.C.: (February 12, 2024): Young’s Motorsports confirmed today the signing of Douglasville, Ga. native Mason Massey as the driver of the team’s flagship NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series No. 02 entry for the entire 2024 season beginning with Friday night’s Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

Massey has over 20 years of experience behind the wheel, launching his racing career at age five. Since then, he has garnered more than 200 feature wins, 11 championships, and 10 track records across multiple series, including the US Legends Pro National Championship.

Amongst the many Late Model victories to Massey’s credit during his tenure in the Bill Elliott Racing Development Program is the 2012 triumph in the Alabama 200. He eventually graduated to NASCAR in 2019, competing in the Truck Series before advancing to the Xfinity Series in 2020.

After part-time Xfinity stints in 2020 and 2021, respectively, the Georgian captured the attention of many with an impressive sixth-place finish in the spring 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series contest at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway in front of the hometown crowd.

With 32 more NASCAR starts to his resume since his first career NASCAR top-10 effort, Massey has landed with Young’s Motorsports, a longtime fixture in the Truck Series, hoping to impress and land the organization back in Victory Lane.

Longtime anchor Massey partners BRUNT Workwear and Anderson Power Services will serve as primary partners on the team’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST throughout the 23-race campaign.

“I couldn’t be more excited to go full-time racing with Tyler and everyone at Young’s Motorsports,” said Massey. “I see the work ethic in all the guys and how much they want it.

“I knew this was definitely something I wanted to be a part of. I also look forward to bringing BRUNT

Workwear and Anderson Power Services on board this year. We’re ready to kick the season off strong in Daytona on Friday night!”

Executives from both of Massey’s anchor partners echoed their driver’s sentiment.

BRUNT Workwear founder and CEO Eric Girouard commented, “We’re excited to be back for our fourth year supporting Mason and expanding our NASCAR program. Our company’s story and Mason’s story are very similar. From humble beginnings and blue-collar roots, we are building and growing together.

“Our group is pumped for the opportunity Mason has to compete full-time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series with Young’s Motorsports. We believe that our brand lines up perfectly with not only Mason but also with Young’s Motorsports’ hard-working values.”

Added, Alex Field, vice president of operations for Anderson Power Services, “Anderson Power Services is super happy and grateful to continue to support and be a part of Mason Massey’s career. We have been a very proud partner since 2019 and look forward to the current racing year. We look forward to the years when we will be in a Cup Series race car and be side by side with Mason for the years to come.”

Massey, 27, will make his second consecutive Truck Series start at the 2.5-mile superspeedway of Daytona on February 16. Last year, Massey steered to a respectable and lead lap 24th place finish for Reaume Brothers Racing in a race that was shortened by inclement weather.

“Even though it was rain-shortened, I think getting a feel for drafting in the trucks was beneficial,” continued Massey. “Youngs Motorsports has a good track record on superspeedways, including two wins. I hope to keep that going and get a strong start to the 2024 season.”

For Young’s Motorsports team principal Tyler Young, the opportunity to welcome Massey brings a reenergized atmosphere to the family-owned organization.

“I’m really excited to have Mason full-time with our team this year,” added Young. “He has proven he’s the man for the job. We are working hard to make it a great year, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Massey is the second full-time driver announced by Young’s Motorsports in 2024. Last month, the organization announced the launch of its NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Rookie of the Year candidate Leland Honeyman Jr. behind the wheel of their No. 42 Chevrolet Camaros, beginning with Saturday afternoon’s United Rentals 300.

The Fresh From Florida 250 (100 laps | 250 miles) is the first of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2024 schedule. Practice begins on Thurs., Feb. 15, from 5:05 p.m. to 5:55 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Fri., Feb. 16, beginning at 3:00 p.m. The field will take the green flag shortly after 7:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.

About BRUNT:

BRUNT is a brand here to redefine everyday work gear for blue-collar workers and everyday guys that have never had the convenience, pricing, or quality available to them from traditional brands.

Founded by Eric Girouard, BRUNT aims to support the American workers through their work day by delivering the tools you wear to get the job done.

About Anderson Power Services:

Anderson Power Services specializes in supplying, installing, repairing, and replacing residential and commercial generators all throughout Georgia, Florida, Alabama and South Carolina.