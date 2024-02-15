Layne Riggs Prepares for Truck Series Debut at Daytona

Daytona Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (February 15, 2024) – Front Row Motorsports (FRM) will be entering into a new era with Layne Riggs, who will kick off his rookie campaign this Friday at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway; a race that FRM is back-to-back winners of.

Joining Riggs, Dylan Cappello will begin his first year as crew chief for the No. 38 Love’s RV Stops Ford F-150 team. Entering his fifth year in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS), Cappello has served as the lead race engineer for Todd Gilliland and Zane Smith. Cappello now looks to call the shots on top of the pit box in hopes of another NCTS Championship.

Track activity will begin with practice on Thursday, February 15th at 5:00p.m. ET.

Qualifying for the event will take place Friday, February 16th at 3:00 p.m. ET. The green flag for the 100-lap race will drop at 7:30 p.m. ET and can be watched live on FS1. Fans can also listen in on the action from Sirius XM and the Motor Racing Network.

No. 38 Love’s RV Stops Ford F-150:

DRIVER LAYNE RIGGS:

“There’s a lot of pressure going into this race, especially with Zane (Smith) winning it two years in a row. But I know our truck will be fast and I have full faith in this 38 group.”

“We have a great group of guys on this team, and under the leadership of Dylan (Cappello), I see no reason why we can’t go out there and be competitive.”

CREW CHIEF DYLAN CAPPELLO:

“Yeah, like Layne said, there’s a lot of pressure, but I’ve been here before. This is what we have worked all off season towards, and now it’s time to just go out there and start the season off with a bang.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.