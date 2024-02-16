Caymus Vineyards Renews Partnership With Stewart-Haas

Family-Owned and Operated Winery Aligns With Driver Ryan Preece and No. 41 Team

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 16, 2024) – Iconic wine producer Caymus Vineyards has renewed its partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing, the championship-winning NASCAR team co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart and Haas Automation founder Gene Haas.

After serving as an associate partner last year, the family-owned and operated winery has expanded its role with Stewart-Haas in 2024. Caymus Vineyards will have a yearlong presence on the lower-rear quarter panel of the No. 41 Ford Mustang driven by Ryan Preece, along with branding on Preece’s firesuit. Additionally, Caymus Vineyards will have heightened signage on all four Stewart-Haas cars – the Nos. 4, 10, 14 and 41 of Josh Berry, Noah Gragson, Chase Briscoe and Preece, respectively – at select NASCAR Cup Series races. And at all Cup Series races, guests of Stewart-Haas can enjoy Caymus Vineyards’ lineup of wines, most notably, its renowned Cabernet Sauvignon, at the team’s trackside VIP hospitality area.

Last June at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, guests toasted with Preece in victory lane, raising glasses of Caymus Vineyards’ Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon after he won the ARCA Menards Series West race. Preece dominated in his Bonanza Cabernet Ford Mustang by winning the pole and leading twice for a race-high 50 laps, including the final 32 tours around the 1.99-mile, 10-turn road course, securing the victory with a commanding 9.675-second margin over his nearest pursuer. It was Preece’s first ARCA win and the first race victory for Caymus Vineyards.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing and we’re proud to have the Caymus name grace the No. 41 Ford Mustang of Ryan Preece, who memorably put our Bonanza Cabernet car in victory lane last year at Sonoma,” said Karen Perry, Executive Vice President, Caymus Vineyards. “Much like Chuck Wagner and his family, Tony Stewart and Gene Haas have worked incredibly hard to build a championship organization. Whether it’s on the track or in the vineyards and cellar, what we have in common is a drive to be the very best through a commitment to excellence.”

Chuck Wagner and his late parents, Lorna and Charlie Sr., opened Caymus Vineyards in 1972, starting off with 240 cases of Cabernet Sauvignon. Based at its original “home ranch” in Rutherford, California – deep in the heart of Napa Valley Wine Country and just a 45-minute drive north of Sonoma Raceway – Caymus Vineyards remains a hands-on family affair. In addition to their famed Cabernet Sauvignon, Chuck, Charlie and Jenny Wagner make a range of white and red wines, each with a character all its own.

“Representing Caymus Vineyards and Bonanza last year at Sonoma allowed me to see just how hands-on the Wagner family is when it comes to their wine-making,” Preece said. “It’s impressive, and it’s something I can really appreciate. I’m hands-on with my racecars because I want them to be the very best. They have the same mindset at Caymus. That’s why they’re a great partner for our race team.”

The partnership with Stewart-Haas complements Caymus Vineyards’ portfolio of championship teams and iconic drivers the company has partnered with in the last decade. In 2024, Caymus Vineyards is also a full-season sponsor of Meyer Shank Racing driver Felix Rosenqvist in the NTT INDYCAR Series.

About Caymus Vineyards:

The Wagner Family has a long history in Napa Valley dating back to the 1850s. Through the years, they have embraced a hands-on work ethic and are constantly trying out new ideas in pursuit of making exceptional wines. Whether it’s venturing to different regions to find diverse sources of top-quality grapes or experimenting with new farming techniques, the result is a pairing of tradition with innovation, a respect for the old and the promise of the new. The Wagners’ dedication to agriculture will be celebrated in June of 2024 when the family will proudly release their 50th vintage of Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon.

Chuck Wagner and his late parents, Lorna and Charlie, started Caymus Vineyards in 1972. They were a family of farmers who worked together for decades to create a signature style of Cabernet Sauvignon. Today, the family’s Napa Valley Cabernet and Special Selection are among Napa Valley’s most celebrated wines. Chuck now works alongside two of his children, Charlie and Jenny, and the family produces diverse wines from Napa Valley, other parts of California and beyond. Continually pursuing new ideas, they feel extremely fortunate to spend their days farming grapes and making wine. For more information, please visit us online at caymus.com or wagnerfamilyofwine.com, and on social at Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

About Stewart-Haas Racing:

Stewart-Haas Racing is the title-winning NASCAR team co-owned by three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart and Gene Haas, founder of Haas Automation – the largest CNC machine tool builder in North America. The Kannapolis, North Carolina-based organization has won two NASCAR Cup Series titles, two NASCAR Xfinity Series championships and 100 NASCAR races, including such crown-jewel events as the Daytona 500, Brickyard 400 and Southern 500. For more information, please visit us online at StewartHaasRacing.com and on social at Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and LinkedIn.