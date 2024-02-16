DAYTONA 500 To Air In More Than 185 Countries And Territories, Reaching Over 550 Million Households Worldwide

Fans can now watch NASCAR in India, Japan, Greece; New partners join in New Zealand, Spain, China

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 16, 2024) – An international phenomenon, the 66th running of the DAYTONA 500 (Sunday, Feb. 18) will be broadcast to fans in more than 185 countries and territories, reaching over 550 million households worldwide.

Notably, the full NASCAR Cup Series season will air free in New Zealand via new partner Three Now, so fans can watch countryman Shan Van Gisbergen, the winner of the inaugural Chicago Street Race. India (Eurosport), Japan (Gaora Sports – DAYTONA 500 only), and Greece (Antenna) join the group of countries and territories broadcasting NASCAR in 2024. New international partners include DAZN in Spain, and Billibili in China, which joins alongside incumbent HUYA.

Additionally, for the first time, fans in Canada and Brazil will have extended viewing options for the DAYTONA 500 via incremental free-to-air coverage with existing partners in Canada and Brazill. CTV will simulcast the race alongside TSN in Canada, while fans in Brazil can watch live on Canal 21 in addition to BandPlay.

“We can’t wait to kick off the season with the prestigious DAYTONA 500 and continue to provide the thrill of some of the closest, high-passing racing in the world to fans around the globe,” said Nick Skipper, NASCAR managing director of media strategy. “Adding coverage in these new territories, as well as strategic new partners in existing ones, emphasizes the universal appeal of our sport and reinforces our dedication to providing fans with unparalleled access to the excitement of NASCAR racing.”

NASCAR continues to partner with IMG to secure rights deals outside the Americas.

In the United States, fans can watch the DAYTONA 500 live on FOX or listen on MRN or SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

For a full list of countries and territories, and the broadcast partners airing NASCAR, click here.

