Rick Ware Racing: Bluegreen Vacations Duel from Daytona Race Report

RICK WARE RACING

Bluegreen Vacations Duel

Date: Feb. 15, 2024

Event: Bluegreen Vacations Duel

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway (2.5-mile oval)

Format: Twin 150-mile qualifying races that set the field for the Daytona 500

Duel No. 1 Winner: Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing (Toyota)

Duel No. 2 Winner: Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

RWR Finish:

● Justin Haley (Started 15th, Finished 10th/ Running, completed 60 of 60 laps in Duel No. 2)

● Riley Herbst (Started 6th, Finished 20th/ Accident, completed 47 of 60 laps in Duel No. 2)

Notes:

● Drivers earning odd-numbered positions from Wednesday’s pole qualifying session were assigned to the first Duel race. Drivers earning even-numbered positions from pole qualifying competed in the second Duel race. The starting positions for each Duel race were based on qualifying times.

● This was Haley’s fourth appearance in the Duel. His 10th-place result bettered his previous best finish in the Duel – 13th, earned in 2022.

● Haley scored one regular-season point. Only the top-10 finishers in each Duel were awarded regular-season points.

● This was Herbst’s second appearance in the Duel. He equaled his previous best finish in the Duel – 20th, earned in 2023.

● Herbst led three times for seven laps in Duel No. 2.

● Haley will start 22nd in the Daytona 500. His best Daytona 500 finish is 13th, earned in 2020.

● Herbst will start 36th in the Daytona 500. His best Daytona 500 finish is 10th, earned in 2023.

Justin Haley, driver of the No. 51 Tree Top / Fraternal Order of Eagles / Jacob Ford Mustang:

“The No. 51 team had a good race. Obviously there was some damage there after getting caught up in that wreck, but our Ford Mustang was still pretty good. I feel like we have a really good car for the Daytona 500. We’ve got some things to fix up. We’ll keep at it and hopefully have a good run on Sunday for everyone at Rick Ware Racing.”

Riley Herbst, driver of the No. 15 Monster Energy Zero Sugar Ford Mustang:

“Man. That was just an unfortunate ending to what was shaping up to be a good night. Our No. 15 Monster Energy Zero Sugar Ford Mustang was fast. We just got hooked in the right rear. I haven’t seen the replay yet, but it’s just wrong place at the wrong time. We’ll have to fix the damage, but we had the speed which is a good thing for Sunday.”

Next Up:

The 66th running of the Daytona 500 takes place at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday with live coverage provided by FOX and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.