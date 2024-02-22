Carson Kvapil to Make NASCAR Xfinity Series Debut at Martinsville

Kvapil will pilot the No. 88 JRM entry for first career start on April 6

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Feb. 22, 2024) – JR Motorsports announced today that two-time and defending zMAX CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car champion Carson Kvapil will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at the famed Martinsville Speedway on April 6 behind the wheel of the team’s No. 88 Chevrolet. As a product of JRM’s vaunted Late Model organization, Kvapil becomes the fifth driver from the program to make his NXS debut for the organization, joining Richard Boswell, Josh Berry, William Byron and Sam Mayer.

“Our Late Model program at JR Motorsports has been a huge part of the success we’ve had as a company,” said Dale Earnhardt Jr. “We’re excited to be able to give Carson the opportunity to take the next step in his career. Helping young drivers with opportunities to climb the ladder is part of the foundation of JRM. Carson is part of a long list of drivers who deserve the chance to take that step forward in the sport.”

A native of Mooresville, N.C., Kvapil started his foray into NASCAR competition last season, making starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and the ARCA Menards Series, scoring a career best ARCA finish of second at Kansas Speedway.

“I’m really looking forward to making my NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Martinsville,” said Kvapil. “My dad(Travis Kvapil) made his NASCAR Cup Series debut there back in 2004, so it’s cool to make my first Xfinity start at the same track. I’ve run there in the Late Models for JR Motorsports and done well, and hopefully I’ll be able to use that experience to hit the ground running again with JRM in April.”

Kvapil heads into his third seasonwith JRM’s storied Late Model program fresh off of back-to-back championships, nine wins, 27 top-five finishes and 951 lapsled in his combined 34 starts in the CARS Tour. Kvapil’s two titles gave JRMtheir fourth and fifth championships for the Late Model team, which dates backto 2004. He joins Berry as the only drivers to earn multiple championships for JRMacross the Late Model and NXS competition.

Additional details regarding partners for Kvapil and the No. 88 team will be announced in the coming weeks.

JR Motorsports is the racing operation co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame member and 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick. Now in its 23rd year of overall competition, JR Motorsports competes in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it currently fields four full-time teams and earned championships in 2014, 2017 and 2018.The company also owns seven titles in regional Late Model divisions with consecutive championships in 2022-23 and a prized national title in 2020. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.