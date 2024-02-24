Historic Coca-Cola 600 Race Returns for 65th Running on Memorial Day Weekend

Race fans, prepare for the 65th running of the legendary Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Memorial Day weekend 2024. This grueling 600-mile race has earned the reputation as NASCAR’s toughest test of man and machine.

The Coca-Cola 600 weekend pays tribute to the U.S. Armed Forces with a patriotic pre-race show. Festivities include Military Appreciation activities, performances, driver appearances, and more as Charlotte Motor Speedway and race sponsor Coca-Cola honor America’s troops and first responders.

As drivers battle fatigue and mechanical issues over the 400-lap distance, intrigue builds on who has the skill to conquer Charlotte’s 1.5-mile oval. According to recent form, Kyle Larson enters as a race favorite to potentially capture his first Coca-Cola 600 victory in the #5 Chevrolet.

Mark your calendars now for Memorial Day weekend 2024 to witness the 66th running of this crown jewel race at the legendary Charlotte superspeedway.

As NASCAR’s longest continuously operating track, Charlotte Motor Speedway has hosted the Coca-Cola 600 every year since 1960 as one of stock car racing’s most demanding events. Its original asphalt surface and high 24-degree banked turns challenged drivers from the beginning over 400 grueling miles.

While the track layout modernized slightly, its competitive balance as NASCAR’s first superspeedway solidified its place in racing lore. Charlotte Motor Speedway has welcomed over 100,000 fans annually to its Coke 600 weekend, establishing itself as the heart of stock car racing.

Today, the track strives to enhance the show for fans while preserving its rich history. This balance of innovation and tradition continues to produce iconic moments year after year. As one of NASCAR’s crown jewels taking place in North Carolina, the Coca-Cola 600’s home at Charlotte Motor Speedway is a perfect match.

Be sure to witness drivers conquer the ultimate test of man and machine at the 2024 running of the legendary Coca-Cola 600!