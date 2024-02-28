HendrickCars.com Extends Partnership with Rajah Caruth, Spire Motorsports for Full NCTS Season

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (February 28, 2024) – HENDRICKCARS.COM has extended its partnership of driver Rajah Caruth and Spire Motorsports’ No. 71 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) team to include the entire calendar of races on the 2024 schedule.

It was previously announced HENDRICKCARS.COM would serve as Caruth’s primary sponsor for 10 races this year. The 21-year-old Washington D.C. native opened the season with a third-place finish at Daytona International Speedway and backed it up with an eighth-place showing last weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“Rajah has had a tremendous start to 2024,” said Gary Davis, executive vice president, Hendrick Automotive Group. “When you combine his on-track potential, how he represents himself and HENDRICKCARS.COM, his impressive social media presence, and the incredible fan support he receives, we couldn’t pass on supporting him for the entire season.”

HENDRICKCARS.COM is the online home for everything Hendrick Automotive Group. Visitors can shop thousands of new or pre-owned vehicles, locate centers for service and collision repair, receive a value to sell or trade their car, chat online with customer service, discover career opportunities, learn more about vehicle protection programs, and explore how the company gives back to the community.

“It’s pretty special to have HENDRICKCARS.COM on my chest,” said Caruth. “I think about Phoenix last year when I drove the Xfinity car for Hendrick Motorsports that, within itself, was an incredible moment. Knowing that HENDRICKCARS.COM has extended their relationship with Spire Motorsports and my No. 71 team kind of leaves me speechless. I’m super-grateful because they don’t do that for just anyone. For me to be affiliated with that group and have their support is an honor. I’m excited to get on with the rest of the season. We’ve gotten off to a good start and I think the race in Las Vegas on Friday night is going to show our potential for the rest of the season.”

Caruth is currently fifth in the NCTS championship point standings and heads into Las Vegas Motor Speedway with an impressive 5.5 finishing average to open his 2024 NCTS campaign. Caruth has one prior NCTS start and three NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the 1.5-mile Las Vegas oval and looks to better his venue-best 20th-place effort in Friday night’s 200-miler.

“After a strong start to the season, Rajah Caruth and the No 71 team have a lot of positive momentum heading into Las Vegas,” said Spire Motorsports president Doug Duchardt. “This is great news and we’re really proud HENDRICKCARS.COM has decided to extend its support to fill out the entire season. Rajah is one NASCAR’s brightest young driving talents he’s been very impressive in the first two races of 2024. He has tremendous potential, and we expect to see him racing for wins on a regular basis. We’re confident we’ll see Rajah and the HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet Silverado in Victory Lane before long.”

The Victoria’s Voice 200 from Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be televised live on FS1 Friday, March 1, beginning at 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The third of 23 NCTS races on the 2024 schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About HENDRICKCARS.COM …

HendrickCars.com is the online home for everything Hendrick Automotive Group. Visitors can shop thousands of new or pre-owned vehicles, locate centers for service and collision repair, receive a value to sell or trade their car, chat online with customer service, discover career opportunities, learn more about vehicle protection programs, and explore how the company gives back to the community.

About Hendrick Automotive Group …

Representing 131 franchises and 25 manufacturer nameplates from the Carolinas to California, Hendrick Automotive Group is the largest privately held automotive retail organization in the United States. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company employs more than 10,000 people in its 94 dealership locations, 21 collision centers and four accessories distributor installers in 13 states. For more information, please visit HENDRICKCARS.COM.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports is a NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race team co-owned by long-time NASCAR industry executives Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus “T.J.” Puchyr. In 2024, Spire Motorsports will campaign the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Corey LaJoie, Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar, respectively. The team will also field the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados full time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. An all-star driver lineup will rotate throughout the 2024 season in the No. 7 Chevy. Rajah Caruth will drive the No. 71 entry and Chase Purdy rounds out the team’s fleet of Chevrolets in the No. 77.

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on May 20, 2023, when Kyle Larson took the checkered flag in the Tyson 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway.