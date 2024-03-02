Connor Mosack – Victoria’s Voice 200 Race Recap

Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 | Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Team: No. 45 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Connor Mosack (Charlotte, N.C.) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Follow the Team: Twitter: @NieceMotorsport | Instagram: @NieceMotorsports | Facebook: /NieceMotorsports | Web: www.niecemotorsports.com

Follow Connor: Twitter: @ConnorMosack | Instagram: @ConnorMosack | Facebook: /ConnorMosackRacing | Web: connormosackracing.com

Start: 18th | Finish: 19th | Owner Point Standings: 13th

Connor Mosack on Friday’s at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “Definitely a lot of learning for me,” said Mosack. “I feel like at the beginning of the race I was a little too conservative with the truck, wanting to get comfortable with it. The truck started to get tight and didn’t realize how tight we were until we got later on in the run. We got it freed up later in the race and our speed was where it needed to be. I think there’s some things I can do to help that so I can be better for the next one. Thanks to Niece and Phil [Gould] for bringing a great truck and we’ll be ready for the next one.”

Race Recap: In his first Truck Series start of the season, Mosack and the No 45 team qualified the Chevy Accessories 19th for Friday night’s race. Mosack and team ran a clean race, battling for position inside the top-20 for much of the race, ultimately ending the night in 19th-place.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2024, Niece Motorsports enters its ninth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.