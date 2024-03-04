JACK HAWKSWORTH TO PILOT NO. 1 AT CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS

Defending IMSA GTD Pro Champion Set to Join TRICON Stable for COTA

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (March 4, 2024) – TRICON Garage (TRICON) announced on Monday that Vasser Sullivan Lexus standout and reigning IMSA GTD PRO Champion Jack Hawksworth will make his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) debut at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in the No. 1 Mobil 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro.

In his eighth season of full-time IMSA competition, the 33-year-old has tallied 11 wins, 10 poles and 25 podiums while capturing championships in the IMSA GTD Sprint Cup and GTD PRO categories. The Lexus Racing factory driver has also secured high-profile victories in the RC F GT3, including Lexus and Vasser Sullivan’s first win in the GTD PRO category at Road America and the first endurance victory at the 2022 Petit Le Mans.

In addition to his expansive Sports Car résumé, Hawksworth competed in three full-time IndyCar seasons, earning a podium at the 2014 Grand Prix of Houston. The Bradford, U.K. native also made a NASCAR Xfinity Series start in 2019 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for Joe Gibbs Racing, qualifying on the outside front row, earning a stage win and finishing 15th.

“I’m super stoked to be joining TRICON Garage and piloting the No. 1 Mobil 1 Toyota Tundra at COTA,” said Hawksworth. “The truck looks awesome. I’m looking forward to stepping back into the NASCAR world, working with the team leading up to the race weekend and then going out there and getting after it. COTA is a fun, technical track and one that should be challenging to tame a stock car at. A big thank you to everyone at TRD, Lexus, Mobil 1 and TRICON for making this possible. I can’t wait to get started!”

TRD USA (Toyota Racing Development) partner Mobil 1 will serve as the primary partner for Hawksworth as he straps in for his first career NCTS start.

The XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 on Saturday, March 23, with radio coverage provided by the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About TRICON Garage

TRICON Garage is Toyota Racing Development’s flagship NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series organization fielding five full-time Toyota Tundra TRD Pros. Under ownership by former NASCAR driver David Gilliland, businessman Johnny Gray and industry veteran Kevin Ray, TRICON is actively involved in three different industries – racing, fabrication and transportation. The team operates out of three buildings totaling 60,000 square feet in Mooresville, North Carolina.