Call811.com Digs in on Partnership with Josh Williams and Kaulig Racing

Call811.com to serve as primary partner on No. 11 Chevy Camaro

LEXINGTON, N.C. (March 5, 2024) – Kaulig Racing announces that Call811.com will be the primary partner for the No. 11 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by Josh Williams, for select races during the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season.

In addition to its primary races, Call 811.com will be an associate partner on the No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevy for the 2024 NXS season.

“We’re excited to have Call811.com join our team at Kaulig Racing,” said Chris Rice, team president. “Even in the short time I have known him, it’s been a lot of fun to work with Josh [Williams]. He’s passionate about his partners and we’re looking forward to continuing to grow those relationships this season.”

Williams’ dedication to his partners has paid off in dividends.

“We are proud to be riding along with Josh Williams again in 2024 as he makes an exciting jump to Kaulig Racing,” Sandra Holmes, Executive Director of Arizona 811, said. “We are happy to be a witness to Josh’s growth in the sport and are elated to have the Call811.com safety messaging in front of his ever-growing fan base in NASCAR. We are looking forward to seeing how this season unfolds!”

Call811.com is the national online resource which helps to identify each state’s call-before-you-dig service for the coordination of markings for the approximate locations of buried utilities. Using the 811 process EVERY time, for EVERY dig, is essential to preventing serious injuries and loss of vital services resulting from damages to underground utilities.

“Call811.com’s support has been important to get me to where I now am in my career,” Williams said. “Having my partners follow me to Kaulig Racing means a lot, and I’m excited to continue building our relationship.”

Call811.com will make its first appearance as the primary partner on the No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevy Camaro at Phoenix Raceway in the aptly named Call811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200.



About Call811.com

Call811.com is an easy online resource for finding out how to contact each state’s 811 center, and about the specific state’s digging law. Hitting a buried utility line while digging can cause serious injuries or death, costly repairs, civil penalties and fines, or disruption of vital utility services local communities rely on every day.

Safety is in the hands of all homeowners/occupants, farmers, or contractors when beginning any digging project – big or small- deep or shallow. A few days before starting, using the free 811 process is required to request the approximate location of buried utilities to be marked with paint or flags, then wait the required timeframe to ensure all affected utilities have responded before ever putting a shovel in the ground. Once utility locations are identified, it is always necessary to dig with care according to each state’s requirements.

In 2022, more than 25% of utility damages nationwide occurred because the 811 process was not used, even though the digger involved in most of those damages had used the process in the past. Everyone has the power to reduce the risk of damages by using the 811 process themselves or requiring contractors they hire to use it for EVERY DIG. EVERY TIME.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and added a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. In 2024, the team will once again field two, full-time entries in the NCS and continue to field three, full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.