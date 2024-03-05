RFK Advance | Phoenix I

Phoenix I Event Info:

Date: Sunday, March 10

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Avondale, Arizona

Format: 312 Laps, 312 miles, Stages: 60-125-127

TV: FOX

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Friday: 5:05 p.m. ET, Practice (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 2:10 p.m. ET, Qualifying (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 3:30 p.m. ET, Race (FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

Phoenix hosts its annual spring date this weekend for the fourth points race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Phoenix is the site of seven of Jack Roush’s Cup wins all-time, and 17 wins across NASCAR’s three series.

Chris Buescher is coming off a top five effort in the desert in the season finale a year ago where he led 18 laps and finished fifth.

Consumer Cellular makes its season debut alongside Keselowski and the No. 6 team.

6 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Matt McCall

Partner: Consumer Cellular

17 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: BuildSubmarines.com

Keselowski at Phoenix

Starts: 29

Wins: —

Top-10s: 13

Poles: 2 (2014, 2021)

Keselowski makes his 30th Cup start in Phoenix this weekend where he has 13 top-10s with an average finish of 13.9. Most recently he finished 15th last fall and 18th in the 2023 spring race.

He’s led 284 laps in 15 different Phoenix races and has six top-10s in the spring race alone at the 1-mile track.

Keselowski has two poles (2014, 2021) with an average starting position of 13.8, and is coming off a fourth-place qualifying effort last spring.

He is a two-time Xfinity Series winner in Phoenix including winning the 2018 race in the No. 22 entry, and in 2014 for Team Penske. Overall he has 21 NXS starts with 5 top-10s. He also made two Truck Series starts in 2005 and 2008 with a best finish of sixth in his own No. 19 truck for BKR.

Buescher at Phoenix

Starts: 16

Wins: —

Top-10s: 1

Poles: —

Buescher makes his 17th Cup start in Phoenix this weekend. He’s coming off his career-best finish there last fall where he finished fifth in the season finale after starting ninth. Last spring he ran 15th after starting 21st.

Buescher has an average starting position of 24.1 with the P9 start last fall as his best.

Buescher also made four Xfinity Series starts in Arizona for Jack Roush with a best finish of 12th (2014).

RFK Historically at Phoenix

Cup Wins: 7 (Mark Martin, 1993; Jeff Burton, 2000, 2003; Matt Kenseth, 2002; Kurt Busch, 2005; Carl Edwards, 2010, 2013)

Hooked on Phoenix: RFK has 305 combined starts at Phoenix, totaling 17 wins, 76 top-five and 136 top-10 finishes. RFK Fords have nine poles and have led 4,050 laps at the 1-mile track.

Winning in the Desert: RFK has won at Phoenix in all three of NASCAR’s major divisions, with the organization’s first win coming in the fall of 1993 with NASCAR Hall of Famer and former driver Mark Martin in the NCS. RFK won the second-ever NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Phoenix in 2000 and former driver Greg Biffle claimed the organization’s 100th overall NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Phoenix in 2009.

Former driver Carl Edwards also won at the track that fall to give RFK the season sweep. All in all, six drivers have won NASCAR races for RFK at Phoenix (Martin, Biffle, Edwards, Kurt Busch, Matt Kenseth and Joe Ruttman). In addition, Edwards swept Phoenix in the fall of 2010, winning both the NXS and NCS events.

Xfinity Success: Phoenix was one of the strongest tracks for RFK’s Xfinity program. In 93 starts, the organization won eight times, earned 27 top-fives, 53 top-10s and has led 1,406 laps. RFK most recently went to victory lane with Edwards in Nov. 2010. Its eight wins rank most of any track on the circuit behind only Charlotte (12), Darlington (15), Richmond (9) and Rockingham (10).

Tale of the Tape: RFK has started 176 NCS races at Phoenix, recording a total of seven victories, 36 top-five finishes, 62 top-10 finishes, four poles and has led 2,310 laps. Edwards earned RFK’s most recent victory at Phoenix in the March 2013 event.

RFK Phoenix Wins

1993 Martin Cup

1997-2 Ruttman Truck

2000 Burton Cup

2000 Burton NXS

2001 Biffle Truck

2001 Burton Cup

2001 Biffle NXS

2002 Kenseth Cup

2005-1 Busch Cup

2005-2 Edwards NXS

2006-2 Kenseth NXS

2008-2 Edwards NXS

2009-1 Biffle NXS

2009-2 Edwards NXS

2010-2 Edwards Cup

2010-2 Edwards NXS

2013-1 Edwards Cup

Last Time Out & Where They Stand

Las Vegas: Keselowski pulled through a P13 finish last weekend in Las Vegas, while Buescher was inside the top-10 early and lost a tire to finish 37th.

Points Standings (17: 23rd, 6: 28th): Keselowski jumped six spots after his first finish of the season.