NTT INDYCAR SERIES Unveils New Hype Spot To Open Season

‘All American’ Star Michael Evans Behling Voices 2024 Thematic Scene Setter

INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, March 6, 2024) – The NTT INDYCAR SERIES offers the most dynamic, competitive and challenging racing in motorsport, and its new promotional video brings all of the action, drama and intrigue to audiences as the new season prepares to launch this weekend.

Narrated by actor and INDYCAR fan Michael Evans Behling, “Any Given Race Day” serves as a thematic scene-setter for the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, focusing on the hyper-unpredictability of race day while showcasing some of the series’ established stars, emerging contenders and fresh-faced newcomers.

SEE: “Any Given Race Day” Video

“Any Given Race Day” will run across digital and social platforms leading into Sunday’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding as part of a multichannel national media campaign.

INDYCAR conceptualized and developed the spot internally and will partner with EchoPoint Media, an Indianapolis agency, as a paid media partner.

Evans Behling is an Indiana native who stars on the long-running hit show “All American,” which begins its sixth season on The CW this spring.

Live coverage of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding begins at noon ET Sunday, March 10 on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes en Universo and the INDYCAR Radio Network.