GAIGE HERRERA RETURNS TO GAINESVILLE RACEWAY WITH HOPES TO CONTINUE HIS NHRA PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE DOMINANCE

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (Mar. 7, 2024) – After his incredible showing in the 2023 NHRA season, reigning Pro Stock Motorcycle champion Gaige Herrera returns to where his dominance started last season: the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals.

The NHRA returns to the famed Gainesville Raceway for its season kick-off this weekend for a new era as the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series begins its multi-year partnership as the new title sponsor of the pro classes.

Herrera, rider of the RevZilla/Mission Foods/Vance & Hines Suzuki, kicked off his 2023 season with an impressive win in Gainesville. From there, he continued to impress fans and reign supreme over the Pro Stock Motorcycle field.

“Coming back to Gainesville as now the defending champion, I feel like there’s more pressure now than there was last year,” Herrera said. “I raised the bar for myself very high last year. I have a lot I have to live up to. All in all, I’m very excited. I have a new teammate (Richard Gadson) and a new primary sponsor in RevZilla. There’s going to be a lot of awesome things to happen in the offseason, so it’s definitely every exciting to get back to Gainesville.”

Not only did Herrera win the season-opener in Gainesville, he was also the No. 1 qualifier, which proved to be a theme for the year. He collected 14 of the 15 No. 1 positions of the 2023 season, which set a single-season mark in the class, as did his 11 victories.

2024 Pro Stock Motorcycle world champ Gaige Herrera

Last year, Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), and Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all won in Gainesville and this year’s race will be broadcast on FS1, including eliminations action on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and 9 p.m.

After his impressive season in 2023, the rest of the field will be eager to dethrone Herrera at the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals. Atop that list is six-time champ Matt Smith, a two-time Gatornationals winner. Also in the mix will be Hector Arana Jr., Jianna Evaristo, Steve Johnson, Marc Ingwersen, 2023 Rookie of the Year winner Chase Van Sant, and Kelly Clontz.

“I just need to keep my head on straight,” Herrera said. “I can’t come in this weekend and expect to dominate again like I did last year. It’s a new year and I kind of have to put last year behind me and not really think about it and come back into it as last year and start at ground zero.”

Reigning Top Fuel world champ Doug Kalitta looks to keep rolling after winning his first world title to close out 2023, taking on Brittany Force, Steve Torrence, Antron Brown, Justin Ashley and class newcomer Stewart. The Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout is back to open 2024 as well, pitting eight standouts (Torrence, Kalitta, Salinas, Force, Brown, Ashley, Shawn Langdon and Josh Hart) against each other in a big-money specialty race on Saturday. Hart is the defending Callout winner.

In Funny Car, defending world champ Hagan looks for his third straight Gainesville win, and will try to get past the likes of J.R. Todd, Ron Capps, John Force and Bob Tasca III.

Six-time Pro Stock world champ Erica Enders will try to win in Gainesville for the first time, facing off against Greg Anderson, Aaron Stanfield, Matt Hartford and Dallas Glenn.

Action will also take place in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+ and Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown.

Race fans in Gainesville can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk, which benefits the Darrell Gwynn Foundation in Gainesville, as well as a ring ceremony for the 2023 world champs (Kalitta, Hagan, Enders and Herrera) and a flyover from the United States Air Force. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate the event winners.

The Nitro Alley Stage is a huge attraction all weekend and is the main entertainment hub in the pits when the Mission Foods Drag Racing Series competitors are not on the track, hosting Nitro School, NHRA Insider Podcast, Shirley Muldowney Q&A, meet and greets and much more. Marching bands will also entertain the crowd each day, including the University of Florida on Sunday.

As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite drivers and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and race vendors create an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, merchandise, food, and fun.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying features two rounds at 2 and 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday, March 8, and the final two qualifying rounds on Saturday, March 9 at 12 and 3 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, March 10.

The first round of the Pep Boys Top Fuel All-Star Callout takes place on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET and the semifinals at 2:45 p.m. The finals are slated for 4:25 p.m.

To purchase tickets to the 2024 Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. Children 12 and under are free in general admission areas with the purchase of an adult ticket. Get your tickets now for the Top Eliminator Club because these will sell out. For more info on NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

