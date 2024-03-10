Toyota Gazoo Racing North America NHRA Gainesville Post-Race Report – 03.10.24

Shawn Langdon and J.R. Todd Claim Victories in Toyota Sweep at Gatornationals

Kalitta Motorsports earns first double win in team history

Gainesville, Fla. (March 10, 2024) – Kalitta Motorsports’ Shawn Langdon and J.R Todd took home Wally trophies at the NHRA Gatornationals in a Team Toyota sweep of Top Fuel and Funny Car at Gainesville Raceway on Sunday. Langdon had a dominating opening weekend of the 2024 Top Fuel season, claiming the No. 1 qualifying position and his 18th career category triumph and first at the Gatornationals.

Billy Torrence started his first full-time Top Fuel campaign with a final round appearance, defeating his son, Steve, in the semifinals, before falling to Langdon in the finals. Toyota continued its strong showing from the qualifying sessions as all six of its Top Fuel racers made at least the second round.

In Funny Car, Todd battled through the elimination bracket from his sixth qualifying position to claim his 12th career Funny Car victory. The Floridian ran his best elapsed time on Sunday in the final round to defeat No. 1 qualifier, Austin Prock. Ron Capps and Alexis DeJoria both advanced out of the first round but bowed out in the second round on Sunday.

The final round appearances by Langdon and Todd continue a 24-event streak where at least a Toyota Top Fuel dragster and/or a GR Supra Funny Car have made the final round.

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series heads to In-N-Out Pomona Dragstrip next for the Lucas Oil Winternationals, March 22-24.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series

Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals

Gainesville Raceway

Race 1 of 21

TOYOTA TOP FUEL FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Shawn Langdon Kalitta Air Careers Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Winner W (3.690) vs C. Krohn (4.391) W (3.709) vs J. Ashley (4.890) W (3.702) vs A. Brown (5.731) W (3.711) vs B. Torrence (4.050) Billy Torrence CAPCO Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Finalist W (3.669) vs B. Force (6.116) W (4.535) vs M. Salinas (6.272) W (4.540) vs S. Torrence (7.067) L (4.050) vs S. Langdon (3.711) Steve Torrence CAPCO Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Semi-finals W (3.673) vs S. Reed (6.306) W (3.708) vs D. Kalitta (5.672) L (7.067) vs B. Torrence (4.540) Antron Brown Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Semi-finals W (3.730) vs Tripp Tatum (3.701– red light) W (3.730) vs J. Hart (3.866) L (5.731) vs S. Langdon (3.702) Doug Kalitta Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Second Round W (3.658) vs C. Millican (7.442) L (5.672) vs S. Torrence (3.708) Justin Ashley SCAG Power Equipment Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Second Round W (4.414) vs T. Stewart (4.453) L (4.890) vs S. Langdon (3.709)

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round J.R. Todd DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Winner W (4.203) vs B. Alexander (9.123) W (9.107) vs R. Capps (4.185 – red light) W (4.963) vs B. Tasca III (5.206) W (3.889) vs A. Prock (5.369) Ron Capps NAPA Auto Care Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Second Round W (3.870) vs J. Campbell (5.559) L (4.185 – red light) vs J. Todd (9.107) Alexis DeJoria Bandero Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Second Round W (3.955) vs P. Lee (7.681) L (3.963) vs B. Tasca III (3.886)

*= Non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

SHAWN LANGDON, Kalitta Air Careers Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Kalitta Motorsports

TF Final Result: Winner

How does it feel to get the Top Fuel win today?

“Man, it feels really good. We’ve had a lot of years, a lot of years you question yourself, people ask you a lot of questions that you don’t want to answer, but keep your head down and keep working hard. And knowing you’re with a great group like the Kalitta team, leading the way with Connie Kalitta (team owner) giving us the opportunity. Kids like J.R. (Todd) and I, well I call us kids, but we’re out there living our dreams and having a great teammate in Doug (Kalitta). I can’t say enough about Brian Husen (crew chief). His first race as a crew chief and he gives me an absolutely flawless car. You know, I kept saying ‘as long as I don’t screw it up, I really have a car to beat.’ For everybody at Kalitta Air, we have a brand-new chassis this weekend – Revchem, Toyota. First Gatornationals victory, but this thing is going to Brian for sure. He deserves it and so do all of the guys.”

J.R. TODD, DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, Kalitta Motorsports

FC Final Result: Winner

How special is this double win for you and the team?

“We’ve been trying to double up for a while. When I was driving Shawn’s (Langdon) car, Del (Worsham) and I were in the final, when I was in Scott’s (Kalitta, former racing driver) car, in the final with Shawn or Doug (Kalitta), or in whatever situation, we couldn’t seem to get it done. But this one worked out. It seemed like the stars lined up for us here in Gainesville. Scott’s boys were here this weekend. Scott’s wife, Kathy, was here all weekend, I think it’s been since 2008 since she’s been to a race. It’s pretty awesome to have her here with us and hopefully take some pictures down in victory circle with all of the Kalitta family. I’m just the lucky one who gets to drive Scott’s car. That’s forever his car. His name’s on the side of it. I almost screwed it up there in the second round, but we were able to redeem ourselves and come out of here with a trophy. Hopefully it goes to his family when we’re celebrating down there.”

