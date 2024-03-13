BetMGM Goes All In with NASCAR Xfinity Entitlement, Speed Street Sponsorship at Charlotte Motor Speedway

King of Sportsbooks named entitlement sponsor of BetMGM 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, May 25 at America’s Home for Racing

BetMGM Speed Street will keep the party going off the track with a bevy of live music, interactive displays, partner activations, souvenir haulers and food trucks throughout Coca-Cola 600 weekend

CONCORD, N.C. (March 13, 2024) – BetMGM, which earlier this week ushered in a new era of sports entertainment in North Carolina with the launch of online sports betting, is going all in with its market access partner Charlotte Motor Speedway this May. The sports betting and iGaming leader has been named the entitlement sponsor of the BetMGM 300 race (part of the NASCAR’s Xfinity Series showdown at America’s Home for Racing on Saturday, May 25. In addition, BetMGM Speed Street will bring three full days of entertainment to fans in town for NASCAR’s tripleheader weekend at the iconic 1.5-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“When we first started talking about a partnership with BetMGM, one of the things that interested us was finding a partner that would activate at our events and add value to the fan experience,” said Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter. “Bringing them on as both the race entitlement and Speed Street sponsor will help elevate their brand to the NASCAR audience and provide those on-site for our race weekend the chance to connect and engage in North Carolina’s next era of sports entertainment.”

The sponsorship agreement includes naming rights for Saturday’s BetMGM 300 race, which pits up-and-coming NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers against one another in a pivotal 300-mile showdown on one of the sport’s biggest weekends of the season. BetMGM will also receive signage, hospitality and display activation in the BetMGM Speed Street, where fans will have the opportunity to download and learn more about the BetMGM sports betting app, which went live in North Carolina Monday.

“As we look to grow our brand in North Carolina, there is no better time and place than Charlotte Motor Speedway on Memorial Day Weekend,” said Matt Prevost, BetMGM Chief Revenue Officer. “Our team looks forward to introducing sports betting to a new audience and helping add to the overall experience for fans throughout the entire Speed Street event and BetMGM 300 race.”

Weekend packages for three full days of racing, music and entertainment at Charlotte Motor Speedway start at just $99. Adult tickets for the BetMGM 300 on Saturday, May 25, start at just $25, while kids 12 and under get in free. Visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com for complete details, schedules and ticket information.

