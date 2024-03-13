EchoPark Coffee Cup Series Featuring Michael Waltrip and Kyle Petty To Debut at EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

The two former NASCAR stars will co-host an engaging interactive fan event on Sunday, March 24, at the new Speedway Experience powered by EchoPark Automotive. The EchoPark Coffee Cup Series debut will take place in the Fan Zone prior to the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Cup Series race.

Event also will include a grand prize fan raffle for a pace car ride and VIP ticket upgrade.

Following the NASCAR at COTA debut, the EchoPark Coffee Cup Series and Speedway Experience powered by EchoPark Automotive will visit seven races across six Speedway Motorsports venues during the 2024 NASCAR season.

AUSTIN, Texas (March 13, 2024) – Michael Waltrip and Kyle Petty, former NASCAR stars and current television analysts, will co-host the EchoPark Coffee Cup Series that officially debuts Sunday, March 24, prior to the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas (COTA).

The series format will provide a casual and engaging atmosphere for race fans, and it’s sure to be entertaining given the personalities of these two NASCAR stars. Fans can fuel up with free coffee and then settle in for a lively Q&A session with Waltrip and Petty, as well as an opportunity for autographs. All those who attend will also be eligible for a grand prize raffle to win a pace car ride and upgraded tickets.

The free event will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. CT at the new Speedway Experience powered by EchoPark Automotive display at the Fan Zone located in COTA’s Grand Plaza. Waltrip and Petty will appear from 10:30-11 a.m. The Speedway Experience also will provide a variety of fan entertainment throughout the NASCAR race weekend in one easy-to-find location. The display will feature live entertainment, driver Q&A sessions, music, prizes, games, EchoPark Automotive car displays and more.

On Saturday, March 23, the entertainment lineup for the Speedway Experience will include The Red Trouser Show (9:15 & 10:45 a.m. CT) and 1st Cavalry Division Band (3 p.m.). The Sunday, March 24 lineup features the Coffee Cup Series, The Red Trouser Show (10:15 a.m. & 12:30 p.m.), 1st Cavalry Division Band (1 p.m.) plus Trackside Live with special appearances by NASCAR Cup Series drivers Michael McDowell (11 a.m.), Daniel Suarez (11:15 a.m.) and Zane Smith (11:30 a.m.).

The NASCAR at COTA Fan Zone will open at 2 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. Click HERE for the full weekend schedule.

The EchoPark Coffee Cup Series and Speedway Experience also will be available at six Speedway Motorsports venues during the 2024 NASCAR season. Following the debut at NASCAR at COTA, race fans will have the opportunity to visit the display for both upcoming races at Charlotte Motor Speedway, along with Atlanta Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, Sonoma Raceway and Texas Motor Speedway.

Tickets:

Fans can purchase tickets and camping for the 2024 NASCAR at COTA weekend by visiting NASCARatCOTA.com. Three-day ticket packages for adults start as low as $79 and $10 for children 12 and under. Further details can be found on the NASCAR at COTA website.

Follow Us:

