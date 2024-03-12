Freedom Warranty to Promote Classic Car Warranties with 2024 Sponsorship of Boyd

Mooresville, NC (March 12, 2023) – The fastest-growing vehicle service contract administrator in the nation, Freedom Warranty, will highlight their classic car product with Spencer Boyd at Bristol Motor Speedway. This will be the first of several primary sponsorship placements on the No. 76 entry of Freedom Racing Enterprises in this NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season.

“It all started with a 6am call on race day out in Vegas in 2019,” remarked Spencer Boyd. “Freedom Warranty started sponsoring me about 5 years ago and in their first race, we won, so I’ve considered them my lucky charm since. When I look back at the winding road that brings us to today, I am beyond grateful for Chris (Miller) and the entire Freedom Warranty team for all that they have done for my career.”

The owner of Freedom Warranty, Chris Miller, is also co-owner in Freedom Racing Enterprises, the NASCAR team where Boyd races the No. 76 Chevrolet Silverado.

“The support from the fans is amazing!” exclaimed Tarah Slider, VP of Operations for Freedom Warranty. “Not a week goes by that we don’t get a NASCAR fan asking for hero cards. We love supporting Spencer. We love his enthusiasm and work ethic. He is a great representative for our company and look forward to hearing from the fans about their classic cars!”

Freedom Warranty is one of only a few warranty companies that covers classic vehicles that are at least 20 years old and manufactured after 1929. All plans include roadside assistance, rental car coverage, 24-hour helpline assistance, and warranty transferability. Visit freedomwarrantyclassic.com for more information.

“Bristol is obviously a unique race track,” continued Boyd. “There have been so many great races over the years and I’m super happy we are going twice this season.”

The Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway hosts 250 laps for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series contenders on Saturday March 16, 2024 at 8pm ET. Action can be seen live on FS1 and heard on MRN.

About Freedom Warranty

Freedom Warranty is the fastest-growing vehicle service contract administrator in the nation, offering a variety of products sold exclusively through authorized auto dealers, certified repair facilities, established lenders, and accredited insurance agencies in 28 states and the District of Columbia. Their goal is to provide a valuable service to automobile owners who want to protect their investment and shield them from unexpected repairs. By providing superior service to contract holders, they strive to provide dependable coverage with customer care that goes above and beyond. Call Freedom Warranty at 823-927-2689 for quotes or if you are an existing customer 844-307-9944 for customer assistance.

Visit Freedom Warranty at https://www.freedomwarranty.com