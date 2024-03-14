Fans Can Support Austin-Area Children in Need During Upcoming NASCAR at COTA Race Weekend

Proceeds from Laps for Charity, Live Auction and Fan Assistance Golf Cart Rides will benefit children in need in the Austin, Texas area through Speedway Children’s Charities.

AUSTIN, Texas (March 14, 2024) – For the third year, Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC), the official charity of Speedway Motorsports, will encourage race fans to make a difference in the lives of Austin-area children while providing more fun ways to enjoy the March 22-24 NASCAR weekend at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) with their friends and family.

“NASCAR at COTA fans have been so generous the past two years allowing us to grant $40,000 to local children,” said Speedway Children’s Charities Texas Chapter Executive Director Marissa Chaney. “We are excited to bring these fundraising opportunities to Circuit of The Americas next weekend, allowing race fans to enhance their NASCAR experience while raising more money for Austin kids in need.”

Fans attending NASCAR at COTA can take part in any of the following events to benefit children in need in the Austin, Texas community:

Laps for Charity | Friday, March 22 from 8-10 a.m.

Enjoy the thrilling once-in-a-lifetime experience of driving your personal vehicle around the 20 turns that make up Circuit of The Americas! You and your passengers will experience the world-class circuit from behind the official COTA pace car.

Live Auction | Friday, March 22 at 6:30 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to bid on unique experiences and autographed memorabilia at the Live Auction, hosted by Jose Castillo with a special appearance from NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie during the THOR Family of Companies Camper Appreciation Party in Lot N! Auction items include:

Meet-and-Greet with Multi-Platinum Country Music Superstar Riley Green

NASCAR VIP Passes

Cowboy Hat Autographed by Diamond-Certified Country Music Star Darius Rucker

Drivers Meeting Passes

Guitar Autographed by Country Artist Pat Green

And more!

Fan Assistance Golf Cart Rides | Friday, March 22 – Sunday, March 24

SCC will be accepting donations on all Fan Assistance Golf Carts during NASCAR at COTA. Fan Assistance Golf Carts will be running from 1-7 p.m. Friday, from 8 a.m. to one hour post-race Saturday and from 9 a.m. to one hour post-race Sunday.

Funds raised from these events will be distributed in the form of grants to local organizations that focus on children’s services in the greater Austin area. Earlier this year, SCC distributed $25,000 to Dell Children’s Hospital’s Mental Health Family Fund. The grant resulted from fundraising efforts during the 2023 NASCAR at COTA event.

About Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC)

The mission of Speedway Children’s Charities is to care for children with educational, financial, social and medical needs to help them lead productive lives. Founded by Bruton Smith in 1982, Speedway Children’s Charities is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization providing funding for hundreds of non-profit organizations that meet the direct needs of children. Speedway Children’s Charities has distributed more than $69 million in grants. The goal is to ensure that every child in need be given the tools to build a better, brighter and healthier future.