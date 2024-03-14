OFFICIAL COMMEMORATIVE SOUVENIR PROGRAM FOR FOOD CITY 500 AVAILABLE FOR FREE IN BOTH PRINT AND DIGITAL FORMATS

Limited number of printed copies available at the track on race weekend while supplies lasts

BRISTOL, Tenn. (March 14, 2024) – To help race fans enjoy this weekend’s Food City 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway, track officials are making the 64-page commemorative souvenir program available for free in both printed and digital formats.

The souvenir program will once again be available in the reformatted Broadway Play “Playbill” style size that is more convenient for fans to carry the program with them while they are at the track. A limited number of printed programs will be available to guests to pick up at a variety of locations on property during the event, including at BMS Guest Services locations, BMS souvenir stands, BMS operated camp grounds and BMS ticket booths, while supplies last.

The program features a special cover tribute design for the throwback theme around the Food City 500 weekend, as well as a tease to the retro red and white walls that fans will see inside the stadium for the first time since 1995.

The program also includes the weekend schedule, a Speed Reading section with lots of track news and information, driver rosters and hero pages for the Cup and Craftsman Truck Series teams, a story previewing each race of the weekend, track history, track stats and a track map.

To access the free digital version, please visit the Bristol Motor Speedway website or be on the lookout for email messages from Speedway team members as well as invitations to download the program on any one of the BMS social media channels. You can access the digital version by clicking this link.

The 2024 commemorative Food City 500 souvenir program was designed by Learfield-IMG College Publishing in Lexington, Ky.

The Bristol race weekend will feature action in the NASCAR Cup Series with the tradition-rich Food City 500 on Sunday afternoon, March 17 (3:30 p.m., FOX and PRN Radio) with current champ Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Daytona 500 winner William Byron, Joey Logano, Atlanta winner Daniel Suarez, Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin leading the way.

Saturday afternoon’s (March 16) Bush’s Beans Practice and Bush’s Beans Qualifying for both the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will set the starting lineups for each race and precede Saturday night’s WEATHER GUARD® Truck Race. NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series stars Ben Rhodes, Grant Enfinger, Nick Sanchez, Las Vegas winner Rajah Caruth, Corey Heim, Ty Dillon and Christian Eckes, among others, are scheduled to take the green flag at 8 p.m. ET for the 250-lap thriller (FS1, MRN Radio).

To purchase tickets for the Food City 500 or the WEATHER GUARD® Truck Race, please visit the BMS website, or call the BMS Ticket Sales Center at (866) 415-4158.

About Bristol Motor Speedway

