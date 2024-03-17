RISI COMPETIZIONE DELIVERS HARD FOUGHT SECOND-PLACE FINISH AT 12 HOURS OF SEBRING

Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3 No. 62:

Sebring, Florida (March 16, 2024) … Today’s 72nd Annual Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring race was a true fight to the finish in multiple classes, including the GTD Pro class.

The No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3 was part of the drama at both the start and to the race end after 12 hours.

The Houston, Texas-based Ferrari team started from the fifth position in the GTD Pro class and qualifying/starting driver Davide Rigon was hit on the left side which pushed the Ferrari 296 GT3 to the right and into a spin off track in Turn 1. Fortunately, he survived without damage and got back on track to work his way back up through the field.

In the last 20 minutes of the race Brazilian Daniel Serra was the class leader. The top four GTD Pro contenders were battling for the top position. Serra was hit and bounced off track and came back on but in third, then fourth position. He kept pushing and managed to take back one spot, then another. At the checkered flag he had brought the No. 62 red Ferrari across the finish line in second place .121 seconds behind the class winning team.

Twelve cautions, nearly one every hour, kept the racing tight. The top nine GTD Pro car were all on the same lap.

Rigon drove early and late middle stints with Serra following him and finishing the race. Brit James Calado drove the middle of the race. All three Ferrari Competizioni factory GT drivers delivered hard and solid runs during a very eventful race and under hot conditions.

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s Round 2 featured 58 cars total and 12 cars in the GTD Pro class at the 3.74-mile, 17-turn Sebring International Raceway circuit.

Team Owner Giuseppe Risi now boasts a victory at the Rolex 24 At Daytona and second place finish at the 12 Hours of Sebring in 2024 for his fan-favorite team in the Ferrari 296 GT3, the two biggest endurance races in the U.S. The Risi team now leads the IMSA championship points for the GTD Pro class.

The Risi Competizione team last stood on the Sebring podium in 2017 when they finished third with drivers Calado, Giancarlo Fisichella and Toni Vilander. The team has three victories at the historic Sebring circuit, in 2007, 2009 and 2010.

QUOTES:

Davide Rigon, starting driver, No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3:

“It was an amazing race. We finished in an amazing way. We were close to winning, and that was fantastic. Overall today was a positive day. Thanks to the team who did an amazing job and didn’t make any mistakes. I have to say thanks to Daniel for flying at the end and doing a superb job. Even though the Lexus overtook him it was an amazing job! James drove well too. We will enjoy the second place and get ready for next time.”

Daniel Serra, driver, No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3:

“Of course I feel a bit strange. We were leading and then I lost the lead and was back to P4, and then back to P2. There was a lot of fighting. It was a nice stint. Winning Daytona and finishing P2 here at Sebring is a good start of the season.”

James Calado, driver, No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3:

“It was a hectic race and full of typical IMSA action, which is nice and exciting. To finish P2 is obviously a great result but we wanted to win and came really close. Daniel did an amazing job, as did Davide, and I think everyone is really happy.”

Rigon and Serra will compete in the IMSA Michelin Endurance Challenge (IMEC) series with Risi Competizione for the balance of 2024. The next race is the 6 Hours of Watkins Glen, June 20-23 followed by the 6 Hours of Indianapolis at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sept. 20-22; and Petit Le Mans 10-hours at Road Atlanta, October 9-12.

Sponsors for the 2024 season for Risi Competizione for the Rolex 24 include Pennzoil, OMP Racing and the Ferrari of Ontario and Ferrari of Toronto dealerships.

