Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops / Delo Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Circuit of the Americas Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (March 20, 2024) – Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse prepare to turn left and right at the Circuit of the Americas this weekend in Austin, TX. This will be the first road course of the season for the NASCAR Cup Series.

Known for being a road course specialist, McDowell has seen success in recent years, including winning last year at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and three top-10s in his last five road course starts. McDowell also has a top-10 in three starts at the 3.426-mile track. This will be the first road course utilizing the new NASCAR Cup Series short track / road course package.

McDowell and the No. 34 team will once again have Love’s Travel Stops and their truck care partner, Chevron Delo, racing with them this weekend. Chevron Delo is the maker of top performing heavy duty engine oils, coolants, antifreezes, transmission fluids, gear oils, greases and hydraulic oils.

Track activity will begin with practice and qualifying on Saturday, March 23rd at 10:00 a.m. ET. The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas will take place Sunday, March 24th at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised live on FOX. Fans can also listen in on the action live from Sirius XM and the Performance Racing Network.

No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops / Delo Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL:

“Really looking forward to this weekend, COTA is a proper road course. The racing is fun and with moving the Restart Zone back, that will certainly cut back on the Turn 1 chaos. I’m looking forward to getting back there with a lot of the things that we learned last season of making our road course program better. We should have a shot at winning the race and hopefully we can.”

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON:

“Really excited for this weekend at COTA, and I know Michael is ready! We always look forward to the road courses and right now we have good momentum, it’s going to be a great opportunity for us to perform at a high level, we should be in contention on Sunday.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.