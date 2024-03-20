Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Ruedebusch Development & Construction Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Circuit of the Americas Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (March 20, 2024) – Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 team heads to Austin, Texas for the Circuit of The Americas (COTA) Grand Prix. Gilliland and the team are coming off a 26th place finish at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway and sit 29th in points.

Gilliland’s most recent success at the 3.4-mile long track came last year after he earned Front Row Motorsports (FRM) their first top-10 finish of the season with a 10th place result. Gilliland also saw success in the inaugural CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race, winning the event in 2021.

Gilliland will run the fan-favorite Ruedebusch Development & Construction blue and white scheme; the same scheme he ran in last year’s event.

Track activity will begin with practice and qualifying on Saturday, March 23rd at 10:00 a.m. ET. The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas will take place Sunday, March 24th at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised live on FOX. Fans can also listen in on the action live from Sirius XM and the Performance Racing Network.

No. 38 Ruedebusch Development & Construction Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND:

“COTA is a race I’ve had circled on my calendar. I’ve won there in the trucks and it’s where I got my first top-10 of 2023. I know Ryan (Bergenty) and the team will bring me the same speed we had last year, but it will come down to me executing and being technical around every turn.”

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY:

“This is a very technical track, but we have the driver that can get it done. Our results the past couple weeks haven’t been what we wanted, but our luck is about to change. Todd (Gilliland) is able to compete upfront, we saw it last year and when he won in the trucks, so I’m confident he can get the job done this weekend.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.