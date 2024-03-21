PRO STOCK STANDOUT DALLAS GLENN AFTER REPEAT LUCAS OIL NHRA WINTERNATIONALS WIN

POMONA, Calif. (March 20, 2024) – After a solid showing in 2023, NHRA Pro Stock driver Dallas Glenn returns to In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in hopes of repeating his Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals win.

The 64th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals kicks off this weekend at the historic In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. Glenn and the other stars of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series are eager to return to the historic facility and race for a shot at an early-season NHRA Wally trophy.

“Coming off a strong start in Gainesville a few weeks ago and heading into a race where I am the defending event champion is a definite boost to my confidence,” said Glenn, a semifinalist at the season opener in Florida. “We had a really solid regular season in 2023 and I want to take it a step further and win this championship this year. Pomona is the next obstacle to make that happen.”

Last year, Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Glenn (Pro Stock) took home top honors in their respective categories at the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals. This season’s event will be broadcasted on FS1, including eliminations coverage on Sunday, March 24 at 7 p.m. ET.

Glenn gathered four wins last season, beginning in Pomona where he took out Matt Hartford in the final round. This season, he’ll be again up against the best in the category including his KB Titan Racing teammate and winningest Pro Stock driver Greg Anderson as well as the reigning champion Erica Enders, who won the Gatornationals to open the 2024 campaign.

Also in the mix will be Cristian Cuadra, five-time champion Jeg Coughlin Jr. and Aaron Stanfield, who took home the NHRA Finals win to close out the season last year.

“I love racing at tracks that have so much history like Pomona,” said Glenn, the 2021 NHRA Rookie of the Year. “I’ve been competing in Pomona since I was 18 in Stock Eliminator and Pomona was one of the first ‘big time’ tracks I raced at outside of (my home track) Seattle.”

Because of his semifinal finish in Gainesville, Glenn will also be entered into the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge on Saturday in Pomona. The specialty race provides an opportunity for semifinalists to rematch from the previous event, giving bonus purse and bonus championship points to the winner. Glenn will again face off against Cristian Cuadra while Enders will take on Anderson.

Fans can also witness 40-plus nitro cars in action this weekend in Pomona. Along with the 21-car field in Funny Car and a 17-car Top Fuel entry list, the Legends Nitro Funny Cars will be in action this weekend, pushing the number of nitro cars to well more than 40 at the second stop of the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

Top Fuel’s Ashley took home his first win of the season last year in Pomona. He went on to win six races and finished fourth in points. Ashley will be up against reigning champion and Top Fuel veteran Doug Kalitta, four-time champ Steve Torrence, Gainesville winner Shawn Langdon and Brittany Force. Also joining the Top Fuel ranks in 2024 is motorsports legend Tony Stewart.

Hagan’s Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals victory gave him his second of six wins in 2023 and his seventh at the historic track en route to his world title. Hagan will face off against Bob Tasca III, three-time champ Ron Capps, Gatornationals winner J.R. Todd, NHRA legend John Force and Gainesville runner-up Austin Prock.

The Top Fuel matchups in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge include Gainesville winner Langdon taking on Antron Brown, and a father-son matchup of Billy and Steve Torrence. In Funny Car, Todd will meet up with Tasca and Prock will race Chad Green.

Along with racing in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, fans can also see the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, Legends Nitro Funny Cars and Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown, while the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department will hold a special racing exhibition. Following nitro qualifying on Friday and Saturday, the “Walking Tall” P.T. Cruiser Wheelstander driven by “NitroMike” Kunz will put on a can’t-miss show.

The Nitro Alley Stage is a huge attraction all weekend and is the main entertainment hub in the pits, hosting Nitro School, Total Seal Tech Talk, the NHRA Insider Live, meet and greets, and much more. As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their hot rods between rounds and get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and race vendors create an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, merchandise, food and fun.

Race fans at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate the event winners.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying features one round at 4:30 p.m. PT on Friday, March 22, and the final two rounds on Saturday, March 23 at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. The finals of the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge take place at the end of final qualifying in each category. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. PT on Sunday, March 24. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday and 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, leading into eliminations at 7 p.m. ET.

To purchase tickets to the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. Children 12 and under are free in general admission areas with the purchase of an adult ticket. For more information on NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

