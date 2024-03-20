NHRA AT POMONA 1: Team Chevy Race Advance | Notes & Quotes

CHEVROLET IN NHRA

2024 LUCAS OIL NHRA WINTERNATIONALS

IN-N-OUT BURGER POMONA DRAGSTRIP

POMONA, CALIFORNIA

TEAM CHEVY RACE ADVANCE | NOTES & QUOTES

MARCH 22-24, 2024

CHEVROLET AND JOHN FORCE RACING CARRY GAINESVILLE MOMENTUM INTO POMONA FOR THE LUCAS OIL NHRA WINTERNATIONALS

Notes:

Team Chevy next heads to the In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip for the second round of the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season, March 22-24, 2024.

With a strong start in two events of his Funny Car debut, Austin Prock and his Cornwell Tools Chevrolet Camaro SS teams head to Pomona after winning in Bradenton and finishing runner-up in Gainesville.

Prock, in a Top Fuel dragster, claimed the 2022 victory at Pomona in the fall, while setting his career-best E.T. and mph run in the same event (3.636-seconds E.T. at 336.23 mph).

John Force, legendary team owner of John Force Racing and driver of the PEAK Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car, returns to his home track of Pomona in search of his 167th career No. 1 qualifier and 156th career victory.

Searching for her first win since her 16th career victory at Las Vegas 2 in 2022, Brittany Force, driver of the Mark Christopher Chevrolet Top Fuel dragster, also looks to capture her 47th career No. 1 qualifier.

B. Force remains the NHRA Top Fuel national record holder in both Elapsed Time (E.T.) and speed, setting E.T. at Reading in 2019 with her run at 3.623 seconds, and at Pomona in 2022 with a run of 338.94 mph.

In Pro Stock, Camrie Caruso heads to Pomona looking to defend her spring No. 1 qualifier, while Dallas Glenn seeks to go back-to-back in victories after capturing the Wally trophy in 2023. Both achievements for Caruso and Glenn came from behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Camaro SS Pro Stock car.

Quotes:

BRITTANY FORCE, DRIVER OF MARK CHRISTOPHER CHEVROLET TOP FUEL DRAGSTER:

“There’s nothing like (Pomona). It’s one of my favorite racetracks because it is my home track. The support that comes when racing at Pomona is like no other event you have. You’re surrounded by family and friends and it’s just this support system that pours in, and it makes the weekend very special.”

What’s your mindset heading into a race like Pomona that’s special to you?

“Going into Pomona, we need to see better results on race day, and in order to do that we need to make more consistent runs. We need to qualify top five and go some rounds on race day. We’d like to win this thing. It’s Pomona and I’ve won there in the past. This David Grubnic-led team set the national mph record back in 2022 at 338.94 mph at Pomona, so we have been successful on this track. We just need to kind of regroup and get back on track after a tough season.”

“A win there would be more elevated. It means something more because it’s a home track that I grew up on. It’s right in my neighborhood, and I’m surrounded by friends and family and this extra support. I’ve raced Super Comp there, I’ve raced A Fuel, I’ve raced Top Fuel, and I won a (Top Fuel) championship there. There are so many memories built around there during my career and then before my career as a kid, so it just has this very home comfort feeling that I love about it.”

AUSTIN PROCK, DRIVER OF THE CORNWELL TOOLS CHEVROLET CAMARO SS FUNNY CAR:

“It still feels surreal, being able to drive this Funny Car and race with my family. I’m looking forward to Pomona. I’ve always loved that racetrack. It’s always been my favorite one to hit on the map. The dragster is a lot more elegant, I would call it. (With) the longer wheelbase you’re accelerating quicker, but the car is moving left to right, slower. I would call it the Cadillac of NHRA drag racing. The way it moves around is a lot more slow and lazy. You can be a lot smoother on the wheel, where the Funny Car, when it takes off it, it really wants to hunt, it wants to go in whatever direction it wants to go. It’s going there in a hurry and you better be two steps ahead of it. So yeah, it’s just figuring out. I love driving both of them (Funny Cars and Top Fuelers). It’s just figuring out the tendencies and when to get on the wheel and when not to get on the wheel.”

On winning at Bradenton, going runner-up at Gainesville, and competing with his father and brother by his side…

“It hasn’t really sunk in yet. It’s one of those deals where things are just happening and so much is coming at me at once right now. I feel like I’m just kind of like, holding on to the wheel, but I’m definitely enjoying it. It still feels surreal, being able to drive this Funny Car and race with my family. I’m looking forward to Pomona. I’ve always loved that racetrack. It’s always been my favorite one to hit on the map.”

JOHN FORCE, DRIVER OF THE PEAK ANTIFREEZE & COOLANT CHEVROLET CAMARO SS FUNNY CAR:

“Pomona is personal to me. My love for Pomona goes back to the 60s, when I was driving a truck. I went out and looked through the fence to watch the starting line and watching the people racing. Then, in 1974-75, I started running the local tracks, but Pomona was the big ball field. That was our Dodger Stadium. That’s where we wanted to be. And now here I am. So coming home to it, there’s a lot of memories. I won a lot of races and won championships. I’m looking for another win and I’m going to try to get it done here. Every race counts, but I’m excited to be back home and be racing with family.”

John Force on 2024…

“We’re in the championship run for the title. And I want number 17 (championship). I may not yell and scream it, and I’ve won so many, but I want to keep winning. I want to I want to win with (crew chief) Daniel Hood and with my team. (Pomona is) just the place to be. We’re coming here now, we’ll kick off the second race of the season and we’ll come back at the end of the year. And hopefully, if not me, one of us will run for the title, Brittany (Force) or (Austin) Prock. That’s what we do.”

How to Watch:

The 2024 Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip kicks off with Friday’s qualifying airing Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET from Pomona, Calif. Saturday’s qualifying session will air Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET with Sunday’s Finals following at 7 p.m. ET. All sessions from In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip air with NHRA on FOX on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Coverage streams live throughout the weekend on NHRA.tv, and is available via AppleTV, Android TV, and Roku devices.

TEAM CHEVY BY THE NUMBERS:

1,443: Round wins for John Force (1st all-time).

626: Round wins for Robert Hight; 13th all-time. Cruz Pedregon (Funny Car), sits 12th, with 628.

383: Number of wins in Pro Stock since 1970; 264 won in the Chevrolet Camaro body.

166: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for John Force (1st all-time).

159: Number of Chevrolet Racing Funny Car wins since 1967.

84: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for Robert Hight (6th all-time). Tony Schumacher (Top Fuel) is fifth with 88.

79: Number of Chevrolet Racing Funny Car wins with the Camaro SS body.

46: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for Brittany Force.

28: Number of NHRA championships Chevrolet holds as a manufacturer since entering the first in 1966. This is the seventh-consecutive award and ninth in 11 seasons. No other manufacturer has won it more than Chevrolet.

24: Wins by John Force in a Chevrolet-bodied Funny Car.

20: Chevrolet career Top Fuel wins in NHRA.

19: Number of Pro Stock championships.

16: Number of Chevrolet career wins by Brittany Force.

7: Number of Funny Car driver championships.

2: Number of Top Fuel driver championships.

