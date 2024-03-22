Realtree, Turkeys for Tomorrow Partner with Kyle Busch, Spire Motorsports for SpeedyCash 250 at TMS

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (March 22, 2024) – Realtree and Turkeys for Tomorrow will partner with Kyle Busch and Spire Motorsports for the April 12 SpeedyCash.com 250 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Realtree is the world’s leading camouflage designer and provides innovative products and experiences for hunters, fishermen, and outdoor enthusiasts. With a commitment to quality, authenticity, and unparalleled customer service, Realtree continues to shape the outdoor industry with its iconic designs and industry-leading partnerships.

Realtree is an Official Partner of Turkey’s for Tomorrow – a non-profit group dedicated to wild turkey conservation formed by veteran turkey hunters who were concerned about the future of the wild turkey and the turkey hunting tradition.

Busch is one of the most accomplished drivers in NASCAR’s modern history. The Las Vegas native advanced to the Championship 4 for the NASCAR Cup Series in five consecutive seasons from 2015-2019 and has won some of NASCAR’s most celebrated races, including the Brickyard 400 (2015 and 2016), Southern 500 (2008) and Coca-Cola 600 (2018). Busch enters the 2024 season with 63 wins in NASCAR’s premier series and is one of only two active multi-time champions.

“NASCAR has been a big part of our company history, and to join forces with Turkeys for Tomorrow on this truck with Kyle (Busch) is one of our many highlights in the sport,” said Tyler Jordan, Vice President, strategic partnerships, Realtree. “Kyle’s enthusiasm for the partnership and interest in hunting has been cool to see and I’m excited to take him turkey hunting this spring. He will be sporting our new camo pattern Realtree APX on the truck and in the woods!”

In three races behind the wheel of Spire Motorsports No. 7 Chevy Silverado, Busch has logged one win and a pair of top-two finishes in 2024. He has led 151 laps and completed all but one lap contested over that stretch.

Busch has made 70 starts at Texas Motor Speedway across all three of NASCAR’s national touring series. In 33 races in NCS competition, the 38-year-old father of two has logged four wins, 14 top-five and 18 top-10 finishes. His resume includes 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series wins in 23 starts, 17 top fives and 18 top 10s. In 14 NCTS races at the venerable Fort Worth, Texas oval, Busch has compiled five wins and 10 top-four finishes.

“Realtree has partnered with some of the most iconic names in NASCAR over a very proud history in the sport, so I’m honored that Bill and Tyler Jordan have chosen me to be the latest driver to carry Realtree’s iconic camouflage design on the race track,” said Busch. “We’ll head to Texas hunting another Truck Series victory with our No. 7 Silverado and, at the same time, we’ll raise awareness for Turkey’s for Tomorrow with a really cool paint scheme guaranteed to stand out on the track.”

The SpeedyCash.com 250 from Texas Motor Speedway will be televised live on FS1 Friday, April 12, beginning at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The seventh of 23 NCTS races on the 2024 schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.



About Realtree …

About Turkeys for Tomorrow …

Turkeys for Tomorrow, a 501(c)3 non-profit group dedicated to wild turkey conservation, has humble roots. Formed in 2021 by veteran turkey hunters who were concerned about the future of the wild turkey and the turkey hunting tradition, the group has continued to grow and be at the forefront of cutting-edge wild turkey research projects.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports is a NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race team co-owned by long-time NASCAR industry executives Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus “T.J.” Puchyr. In 2024, Spire Motorsports will campaign the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Corey LaJoie, Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar, respectively. The team will also field the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados full time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. An all-star driver lineup will rotate throughout the 2024 season in the No. 7 Chevy. Rajah Caruth will drive the No. 71 entry and Chase Purdy rounds out the team’s fleet of Chevrolets in the No. 77.

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on March 1, 2024, when Rajah Caruth took the checkered flag in the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.