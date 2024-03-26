Blue Wolf Partners with ARCA Menards Series Driver Christian Rose

Brand signs associate partnership deal with AM Racing

BLUEFIELD, Va. (March 26, 2024): Blue Wolf is pleased to announce its support of Christian Rose, driver of the No. 32 Ford Mustang for AM Racing in the ARCA Menards Series.

The partnership marks the brand’s first foray into motorsports and will introduce powerful Blue Wolf cleaners and degreasers to a broader audience.

“We have really enjoyed getting to know Christian Rose and the folks at AM Racing,” said Sean Lester, President and Co-Owner of Blue Wolf. “Their faith-based values align closely with our own and we look forward to a great relationship with the team.”

While Blue Wolf is new to the ARCA Menards Series, the brand has been around since 1986. “Blue Wolf has always been the best kept secret in the Appalachian region. We are excited to grow to new markets through our relationship with AM Racing,” said Jeff Cline, Vice President and Co-Owner of Blue Wolf.

Originally created by a West Virginia coal miner and a chemist to clean and degrease mining equipment, Blue Wolf quickly became trusted as a proven product for getting the job done.

As miners began taking the product home, they soon discovered that Blue Wolf worked great on everything from removing grease and coal dust from carpets and work clothes to pressure washing houses.

Today, Blue Wolf offers a full line of cleaners and degreasers for household, automotive, and industrial use.

“I’m thankful for this new partnership with Blue Wolf,” said Rose who currently sits second in the ARCA Menards Series championship standings. “It’s always a great feeling to welcome new partners into the Motorsports world and I look forward to growing our relationship on and off the track this season.”

Blue Wolf plans to support the AM Racing partnership through a digital media campaign and activations at key retailers and race events.

The brand is available at Food City, select Walmart locations, and independent hardware stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

“We are thrilled to have Blue Wolf on board this year,” added AM Racing president Wade Moore. “Their products really work and we look forward to growing our partnership with them.”

For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Christian Rose, please like him on Facebook (Christian Rose Racing), or follow him on Instagram (@christianroseracing) and X | Twitter (@CRoseRacing).

About Blue Wolf:

Blue Wolf Sales & Service, Inc. has been creating powerful and effective cleaning products since 1986. Blue Wolf brand products are proudly made at the company’s plant and R&D center in Bluefield, VA.

Formulated for professionals to the highest standards in the industry, Blue Wolf is the only brand that puts true industrial strength, American-made cleaning power in the hands of consumers and pros alike.

For more information, please visit https://bluewolfcleaner.com

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

The family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events in its eighth year of competition.

﻿The team has named Hailie Deegan, Christian Rose, and Austin Wayne Self as their primary drivers for the 2024 Xfinity, ARCA Menards Series, and Dirt Modified seasons, respectively.