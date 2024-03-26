Getting to know ARCA Menards Series driver, Alex Clubb

I recently had the opportunity to sit down with Alex Clubb, owner and driver of the No. 03 Ford Fusion, and it offered me a glimpse of Clubb’s busy life.

I went all the way back to the beginning to find out what had inspired the 33-year-old to get into racing. Like so many drivers, it started with family. His grandfather and his father, Brian Clubb, raced at their local track in the late model division. Clubb got his start driving at the same track, and he quickly moved up until he was at the top level of late models.

When he was 22 years old, he discovered the ARCA Menards Series, where he has been racing since 2015. This is his first full-time year in the Series, although he seems like a seasoned veteran. Clubb is a throwback to the days of Alan Kulwicki, as he pretty much does it all. He hauls his own cars, works on them, and drives them too, while his father serves as his crew chief.

He competes with 1/10th of the budget that the other drivers have. And while he’s driving, he’s learning quite a bit on the track, including who may be loose, who to be leery of, and the experience that only time in the seat can give you.

Don’t think for a second that Clubb is just sitting around waiting for the next race. He is also dedicated to his community.

“If you want something changed,” he told me, “You be the change.“

He is the third ward Alderman in his hometown and is also running for Mayor, although he’s not sure he will win. He also runs and operates A.Clubb Lawn Care and Landscaping, Inc.

Much to my surprise Clubb’s wife, Ashlee, isn’t into racing, but his son, 3-year-old Parker, seems to have the racing gene too. As for Kennedy, his four-month-old daughter; we will have to wait and see.