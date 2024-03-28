21 Team Headed to Richmond

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team are headed to Richmond Raceway for Sunday’s 400-lapper motivated to both honor the memory of a long-time Wood Brothers crew member and get their season back on track.

“It’s a sad week for the Wood Brothers family with the passing of long-time employee Jabo Fulp,” crew chief Jeremy Bullins said. “He would always tell me he was doing ‘whatever they want me to do.’

“It’s a shame more people don’t have his work ethic.”

William “Jabo” Fulp, who worked for the Wood Brothers team for more than 25 years and also owned a successful towing and recovery business, died Monday after an extended illness. The DEX Imaging Mustang will carry a memorial decal this weekend at Richmond.

Bullins said that as he and the DEX Imaging team head to Richmond they are prepared to be like Fulp and do whatever is needed to get Burton and the No. 21 Mustang Dark Horse back toward the front of the field.

“Obviously it hasn’t been the start to the season we were hoping for, and we really need to put some points on the board,” Bullins said. “When I look at the next couple of weeks with Richmond and Martinsville, those are tracks where I know Harrison can run well, and we look forward to making it happen.”

Practice at Richmond is set for Saturday at 10:35 a.m. Eastern Time to be followed by qualifying at 11:15.

Sunday’s 300-mile Toyota Owners 400 on the ¾-mile oval is set to get the green flag just after 7 p.m. with Stage breaks at Laps 70 and 230 of 400.

FOX Sports 1 will carry the TV coverage of practice and qualifying with the coverage switching to FOX for Sunday’s race.

About DEX Imaging

DEX Imaging is the digital document imaging division of Staples, the world’s largest business solutions provider. DEX sells and services the broadest selection of copiers, printers and data management solutions, such as HP, Konica Minolta, Canon, Kyocera and numerous others.

DEX Imaging has been the recipient of virtually every industry award since the company’s inception, including the JD Power & Associates Award for Best Customer Experience, the prestigious ProTech Service award by Konica Minolta, the Diamond Premier Dealer Award by Kyocera, and the Elite DEALER Award by ‘ENX’ magazine. Other accolades include being named ‘Best Place to Work’ by numerous business journals in the markets DEX serves.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glenn’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Harrison Burton in the famous No. 21 racer.