Richard Childress Racing and SENIX Tools Enhance Multi-Year Partnership with Primary Race Sponsorship and Special Fan Discount

SENIX Tools, the Official Power Tool of Richard Childress Racing, to Sponsor Austin Dillon’s No. 3 SENIX Tools Chevrolet in Select Races in 2024

WELCOME, N.C. (March 28, 2024) – SENIX Tools, the official power tool of Richard Childress Racing, is enhancing their relationship with the multi-time NASCAR Championship-winning organization. Austin Dillon will drive the No. 3 SENIX Tools Chevrolet in select races during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, beginning with NASCAR All-Star weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday, May 19.

As part of the multi-year partnership, SENIX will continue to be represented across the RCR organization on all cars in both the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

“We’re thrilled to be able to grow our partnership with Richard Childress Racing and can’t wait to cheer on Austin Dillon and the No. 3 SENIX Tools Chevrolet,” said Rocky Reynolds, vice president of sales and marketing for SENIX Tools. “RCR is such a legendary team within the sport and it’s exciting to align our growing brand with such a well-respected team.”

Since first announcing their partnership, SENIX has become a trusted brand in RCR’s shops, garages and pit stalls. Team members throughout the organization are utilizing SENIX’s vast range of high-quality outdoor power equipment and handheld power tools throughout campus and at the race track.

“We’re happy to see another brand grow and find success through a partnership with RCR,” said Torrey Galida, president of RCR. “Our team has found SENIX Tools’ cutting-edge technology, performance and eco-friendly design to be a trusted addition to the shop and the garage. We are all looking forward to seeing the No. 3 SENIX Tools Chevrolet on track this season with Austin Dillon.”

To celebrate the partnership, SENIX Tools is offering fans 38% off any power tool or power tool kit to celebrate each time RCR wins in the NASCAR Cup Series this season. Visit senixtools.com to claim your discount the week following a Kyle Busch or Austin Dillon win this season.

For more information and all that is going on at RCR, visit rcrracing.com.

YAT USA, Inc. (Your Advanced Technology) is an industry leader in electric and battery-powered outdoor power equipment manufacturing. Since launching in 2002, the company is dedicated to “becoming the most professional intelligent tool solution provider in the world.” YAT has innovation at its core and is committed to R&D and production of environmentally friendly and energy-saving products such as lithium-ion battery technology and low gasoline emission.

About Richard Childress Racing: (www.rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2024 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Jesse Love (No. 2 Chevrolet) and Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).