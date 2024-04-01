The Dangers of Tailgating

Tailgating is the act of driving closely behind the vehicle in front of you. It is not only to the driver but to all other vehicles on the road. Tailgating not only increases the chances of an accident occurring, but it can also increase traffic on the roads. Let’s explore why people tailgate, the effects of tailgating, and what to do if someone is tailgating you.

Why Do People Tailgate?

There are a few reasons why people commonly tailgate, the first one being that drivers are impatient or aggressive. Unfortunately, many drivers have road rage and are compelled to do anything they must do in order to get to their destination quickly, including tailgating. Another reason people tailgate is because they are driving with distractions. Whether the driver is on their phone or preoccupied with eating while driving, distracted driving can lead to drivers unknowingly failing to maintain the proper distance between themselves and the car in front of them.

Tailgating Increases Traffic

Although it may seem counterintuitive, tailgating actually contributes to traffic congestion. When drivers are tailgating, they have to frequently slam on the brakes due to the decreased reaction time caused by following too closely. This frequent braking causes a chain reaction with all other cars on the road, therefore disrupting the flow of traffic. Believe it or not, this is oftentimes the cause of these “phantom jams” you see where there is no apparent reason, such as a vehicle collision, for the traffic.

Increased Risk of Accidents

Unsurprisingly, tailgating greatly increases your chances of getting into an accident on the road. Perhaps the most particular type of accident associated with tailgating is a rear-end collision, in which a car slams into the car in front of them. When you are tailgating, your visibility is greatly reduced, making it difficult to anticipate potential hazards on the road, thereby increasing the risk of accidents. If you have been injured in a car accident caused by tailgating a New Haven car accident lawyer can guide you through the legal process.

What Is a Safe Distance To Keep Between the Car In Front of You?

As a good rule of thumb, you should practice the three-second rule when driving to ensure that you are leaving an adequate and safe distance between you and the car in front of you. To do this, pick a fixed object on the road, such as a street sign, that the vehicle in front of you is about to pass. Once the vehicle has passed the object, start counting to three. If you pass the object in less than three seconds, this indicates that you are too close and need to increase your following distance. In adverse weather conditions, you will want to increase the following distance to ensure your safety.

What To Do If Someone Is Tailgating You

If someone is tailgating you, there are a few things you can do to help stay safe: