Martinsville (Va.) Speedway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 2, 2024) – Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Long John Silver’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse take on the “Paperclip”, Martinsville Speedway, this weekend.

Track activity will begin with practice and qualifying on Saturday, April 6th at 4:30 p.m. ET. televised on FS2. The 400-lap event will take place Sunday, April 7th at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be televised live on FS1. Fans can also listen in on the action live from Sirius XM and the Motor Racing Network.

No. 34 Long John Silver’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL:

“We have put effort into our short track program this year. We have seen the performance at tracks like Phoenix and Bristol with our Ford Mustang Dark Horse. Martinsville is a real tough track, but we’re up to the challenge this weekend.”

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON:

“We’re looking to regain some momentum at Martinsville this week, Richmond did not go as planned and were hoping we got a lot of bad breaks out of the way. Martinsville is a very unique and exciting racetrack and were looking to forward to getting there. We have a lot of good notes from this track between our teammates and tech alliance that should lead to a solid weekend.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.